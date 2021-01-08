Jo Yoon Hee Talks About Her Daughter, How Fostering Animals Gave Her Confidence, And More

On the January 7 episode of SBS’s “The Canine I Encountered,” Jo Yoon Hee opened up about her daughter, Ro Ah, and her love of animals.

Requested about why she takes care of deserted pets or disabled pets, she replied, “If I had been to be trustworthy, I’m somebody who has low self-confidence. I usually assume to myself, ‘Why isn’t there something particular that I’m good at?’ There are such a lot of issues that I wish to do, however when my expertise fall brief, I get depressed. However once I present foster look after deserted animals, they turned happier and bear optimistic modifications and discover new households. Or I undertake them and deal with them for the remainder of their lives, and I discover this actually rewarding. I believe that this work helped me to like myself a bit of extra.”

About her daughter, Ro Ah, she mentioned, “Prior to now, I used to assume that when the time got here for me to get married, when the time got here for me to have youngsters, I might not wish to have kids and as a substitute simply deal with canine for the remainder of my life. Later, I did have a toddler as a result of I wished to. I believe my daughter, it doesn’t matter what profession she pursues, will probably be somebody who helps animals. I’m wanting ahead to the issues we will do collectively to assist animals as she will get older.”

Jo Yoon Hee confirmed the opposite forged members a photograph of her 37-month-old daughter and Tiffany exclaimed, “She’s so fairly! She seems to be similar to you.” Jo Yoon Hee mentioned proudly, “She’s tall and has a small face. Different mothers have informed me how fairly she is. She likes dinosaurs and automobiles. I’ve lived most of my life as a timid and introverted particular person, so I had hopes that my daughter would be the sort who leads. However she actually is like that. She has a tomboyish persona.”

Jo Yoon Hee and Lee Dong Gun’s daughter was born in December 2017. Lee Dong Gun and Jo Yoon Hee divorced in Might 2020, with Jo Yoon Hee having custody of their little one.

