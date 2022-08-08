Joan Gamper Trophy: the best memes left by Barcelona’s win against Pumas

Pumas lost 6-0 against Barcelona (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

The National University Club lost in the friendly match against Barcelona 6 goals against 0in a match that seemed difficult from minute one for those led by Andrés Lillini, as Xavi Hernández’s team prevailed from two minutes on.

From minute 2 with 43 seconds, Robert Lewandowski premiered, in his presentation with the azulgranas; however, two minutes later Pedri scored the second and, minutes later, in the 19th minute, he took home his brace.

However, prior to the latter Ousmane Dembélé scored his goal, with which he showed that Barcelona’s transfer market could turn out to return the Catalans to the top of the League; thus the first part concluded with a bulky scoreboard for the Mexicans.

At the beginning of the second half, at 49, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang he scored his goal and, finally, Frenkie de Jong scored the sixth at 84 to end the match and obtain, once again, the Joan Gamper in its 2022 edition.

(Foto: Twitter/@ligamxpaint)

It was a difficult game for those led by Andrés Lillini, because possession of the ball was entirely for Barça, by retaining the ball 71% of the time, while the Pumas only 29%, which was not enough for them to score the goal that gave life or encouragement.

Before which, the memes began to appear on social networks, since it was the second Mexican team that received the same number of goals in a match for the Joan Gamper Trophythe first was Leon who also lost 6-0 in 2014.

Even before the match began, in the run-up, both players and the Pumas coaching staff were aware of the football and squad differences that both teams had; however, the hope of making history was in the fans after the memory of having won the Santiago Bernabéu Trophy in 2004 against Real Madrid.

However, the most nostalgic moment of the match occurred minutes before kick-off when the Catalan club honored Dani Alvesthe player with the most trophies in the history of soccer and Barcelona’s history, but who currently plays in Mexico with Pumas.

(Foto: Twitter/@ligamxpaint)

(Foto: Twitter/@ligamxpaint)

With this victory, Barcelona won its 44th trophy, as it has only lost it six times; the only teams that have been victorious are the Sampdoria and Juventus of ItalyBorrussia Mönchengladbach and Cologne of Germany, Manchester City EnglandTenerife and Valencia from Spain, Újpest Dózsa from the Netherlands, Porto from Portugal and RKV Mechelen from Belgium.

Although the two Mexican teams that have participated in the tournament have lost by six goals, the team that has received the most goals was Santos from Brazilwho conceded eight goals in 2013.

(Foto: Twitter/@ligamxpaint)

(Photo: Twitter/@MartinoliCuri)

(Photo: Twitter/@MartinoliCuri)

However, despite the bulky result, the UNAM Pumas must raise their faces and prepare for their second match in the League, since upon their return to Mexico will face America in the Clásico Capitalino to be held in Ciudad Universitaria on August 13.

Those led by Andrés Lillini arrive at the meeting as the only undefeated team from the 2022 Apertura in Liga MX, with one victory and five draws, with which they add 8 points; so far they have received 6 goals and have scored 7 times.

On the other hand, America arrives at the meeting on a tightrope, unless what happens in the matchday 7 match against the brave of Juarez this Sunday, August 7, those led by Ortiz have four points after losing three games, tied one and only having won another; however, they have a pending match due to the Águila Tour that they played a few days ago.

