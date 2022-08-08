Joan Gamper Trophy: this was Barcelona’s emotional tribute to Davi Alves

The emotional farewell of Dani Alves at the Camp Nou. (Credit: Tw/@Brian_BA9)

An unforgettable night for him Barcelona was that of Sunday, August 7, because they not only won the Joan Gamper Trophy for the forty-fourth time, defeating the Club Universidad Nacional, from Mexico, with authority, but also the historic Dani Alves had the opportunity to say goodbye to the fans that saw him make history with the azulgrana jacket.

Before the match began, the fans who gathered at the Camp Nou they were able to say goodbye to the iconic number 2 with cheers and applause, They were thanked by the Brazilian star with a heart sign with both hands.

In the middle of the field that saw him make history in football, the Brazilian right back, accompanied by Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, received a plaque for his 431 games defending the Catalan club; In addition, a video of the best moments of Alves was shown on the screens of the venue.

The ovations for the Brazilian did not end there, because during the match, the Pumas coach, Andrés Lillini, decided to rest him at minute 60, when the fans took the opportunity to chant his name as in the most iconic moments of his career as a Right Back, as well as giving him a standing ovation for several seconds.

Coach Xavi Hernández and his former teammates joined the signs of affection from the fans, as they merged in a fraternal embrace with the star who now plays in Liga MX, who He went by the bench of his former team to greet his former teammates.

At the end of the meeting, Dani Alves also raised the Joan Gamper trophyas Sergio Busquets gave him part of the title so that he could raise another trophy on his shoulders, a gesture that was applauded with a big smile by Leopoldo Silva, president of Pumas.

Hours before the match, the Brazilian used his Twitter account to dedicate a second letter of thanks for his time at Barcelona, ​​where he left a mark of his affection for the Barcelona causeas well as his eternal gratitude.

“The first time I left, I tried to return, I succeeded and again (I left). But fate brought me back, once again. But I don’t want to say goodbye to you. I want to see you again, I want to hug you again, I want to share one more unique moment with you, “she wrote in a first message.

Likewise, he used another tweet to ensure that his entire story led him to return home, especially on a historic and relevant day for Catalans, for which he stated that no matter how many turns life takes, he will always end up returning to the club he considers home.

“[…] Today is a very special day for all Barcelona fans and I, as one of you, could not be out”

The National University Club lost in the friendly match against Barcelona 6 goals against 0in a match that seemed difficult from minute one for those led by the Argentinian Lillini, as Xavi Hernández’s team prevailed from two minutes.

From minute 2 with 43 seconds, Robert Lewandowski premiered, in his presentation with the azulgranas; however, two minutes later Pedri scored the second and, minutes later, in the 19th minute, he took home his brace.

However, prior to the latter Ousmane Dembélé scored his goal, with which he showed that Barcelona’s transfer market could turn out to return the Catalans to the top of the League; thus the first part concluded with a bulky scoreboard for the Mexicans.

At the beginning of the second half, at 49, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang he scored his goal and, finally, Frenkie de Jong scored the sixth at 84 to end the match and obtain, once again, the Joan Gamper in its 2022 edition.

