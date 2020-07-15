Joan Jett Drops Cover of T. Rex’s ‘Jeepster’ (Hear) – Variety

Joan Jett has launched her cowl of T. Rex’s 1971 traditional “Jeepster,” the most recent observe from the forthcoming tribute album “Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex,” which arrives on Sept. Four on BMG and was helmed by legendary producer Hal Willner, who died of coronavirus problems in April.

Test it out right here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTLMGU9o50ok

T. Rex and the music of the glam-rock period was an enormous affect on Jett, and the pairing of artist and track is ideal. She’s joined by a backing band that features Tom Waits vet Marc Ribot on guitar, Thomas “Doveman” Bartlett on piano and arranging, Jim White on drums (PJ Harvey, Cat Energy), and of course was produced by Willner.

The 26-track album, additionally includes a tag crew between U2 and Elton John on T. Rex’s largest hit, “Bang a Gong (Get It On),” in addition to contributions from Nick Cave, Father John Misty, Todd Rundgen, Perry Farrell, Mushy Cell singer Marc Almond, Kesha and plenty of others. The total observe listing seems beneath, head right here for full particulars.

Each the album and documentary are from BMG, in collaboration with Who/Robert Plant supervisor Invoice Curbishley’s Trinifold firm.

Disc 1