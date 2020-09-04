Joan Jett, More Talk About Hal Willner’s ‘Masterpiece’ T. Rex Tribute

When veteran music producer Hal Willner handed away on account of issues believed to be related to Covid-19 on April 7, a day after his 64th birthday, the music neighborhood in New York and past was devastated. Willner had been the sketch music producer for “Saturday Evening Dwell” for many years — the present paid homage with a shifting four-minute video — and he’d produced albums for Lou Reed, Marianne Faithfull, Lucinda Williams, Laurie Anderson and lots of extra.

However his items as a producer are maybe greatest evidenced within the sequence of mind-blowing tribute albums he oversaw (though, as we see beneath, he hated that time period), which discovered artists starting from Tom Waits — who wrote a heartfelt tribute to Willner — and Ringo Starr to Keith Richards and Wynton Marsalis paying musical homage to Charles Mingus, Thelonious Monk, Kurt Weill and even music from Disney movies.

His last mission turned out to be simply such an album: a set of Marc Bolan/ T. Rex covers referred to as “Angelheaded Hipster,” out right this moment (Sept. 4) on BMG, that he’d engaged on since 2016. The album options maybe his most genre-defying 123 of artists up to now — from U2 with Elton John on piano (on “Get It On” (Bang a Gong)”) to Nick Cave, Lucinda Williams, Kesha, Joan Jett, Father John Misty, Perry Farrell, David Johansen, Peaches, Metric’s Emily Haines and even each Sean and Julian Lennon.

Supervising producer Rachel Fox, who left her music legislation apply within the mid-‘90s to change into Willner’s right-hand authorized rep for 25 years, tells Selection that he thought-about the album his “masterpiece.”

“Hal hated the phrase ‘tribute’ in reference to these albums,” Fox says. “He needed to highlight Bolan’s skills as a songwriter, lyricist and composer.”

Gary Lucas, a famend guitarist who first met Willner in 1977 and labored with him typically through the years, says, “Casting was at all times Hal’s power. Together with his expertise at ‘SNL,’ he might put collectively all types of quirky aggregations in a short time. He’d be like a beatific Buddha or rabbi, standing off to the facet, beaming. You needed to play your greatest for him.”

The Bolan album was the brainchild of The Who’s longstanding supervisor Invoice Curbishley and Ethan Silverman, who conceived the mission as an album and a “making of” documentary to get Bolan the popularity many followers really feel he has lengthy deserved — though he had only one U.S. pop hit with “Get It On (Bang a Gong),” Bolan was an early ‘70s celebrity in England, rising to fame earlier than his longtime good friend and rival David Bowie. Bolan even had his personal TV present, on which he carried out with Bowie simply days earlier than his dying in a automobile accident on September 16, 1977, two weeks wanting his 30th birthday.

When BMG A&R veteran Kate Hyman bought oversight, she turned to her outdated good friend Willner, whose first transfer was to have Nick Cave report a cold model of “Cosmic Dancer” from T. Rex’s 1971’s “Electrical Warrior,” the album many contemplate Bolan’s greatest.

BMG’s Hyman referred to as Willner “the Robert Altman of report producers,” who bought the perfect out of musicians and most popular amplifying the artistry of others slightly than his personal.

“Hal put this very unusual group of individuals in a single room, then sequenced the report,” she says.

Bolan’s music tended to be both ‘50s-influenced riff-rock or mystical acoustic songs, and “AngelHeaded Hipster” (the phrase taken from Allen Ginsburg’s epic poem, “Howl”), finds Willner mixing the 2.

“Hal and I had been each large T. Rex followers and Marc Bolan was my first crush” says Joan Jett, recruited to play the chugging “Jeepster.” Jett lets free a cathartic Bolanesque yowl halfway by way of the music.

“That’s his scream I’m letting move by way of me,” she says, “nevertheless it’s additionally intrinsic to what I do. I don’t even give it some thought — it’s a part of me. Marc Bolan had a serious influence on each side of my musician self, particularly the look — the androgyny.

“The lyrics are surreal, and the phrases simply sound stunning collectively,” she continues. “They in all probability make sense to him, however in case you’re on the lookout for a message, it’s important to create your individual. I benefit from the sound, the music and the melody for its personal sake. It doesn’t even should get any deeper than that.”

Metric vocalist/songwriter Emily Haines had recognized Hal Willner since collaborating in his stay Neil Younger homage in Vancouver again in 2010 (he organized many such live shows, which we gained’t name “tributes”).

“Hal has an unimaginable potential to see artists for who they are surely, and what they bring about to the desk in shocking methods, versus the constraints that usually get positioned by way of style, sort of musicianship or artistry,” Haines says. “I used to be at all times a part of this wonderful mixture of individuals.”

Haines’ epic interpretation of “Ballrooms of Mars,” from T. Rex’s 1972 album “The Slider,” provides a have a look at the inevitable demise of rock and roll, name-checking Bob Dylan, John Lennon and legendary DJ Alan Freed.

“The music has Bolan trying again on the tip of the glam period, that stage of self-expression,” Haines says. “I needed to channel that character, the sleazy, attractive factor that’s so attractive about rock and roll when it really works. He was simply so assured and funky.

“The character of what Hal did was so onerous to explain,” she continues. “It was not only a private loss to his household, however to New York’s mythic downtown music scene — all these mutant weirdos and freaks. [He was] making issues occur with completely different communities, that friction and chemistry. In the event you had been within the metropolis within the ‘70s, it’s one thing you needed to carry on to. He was an alchemist, and this album is the proper instance of what he did. He was such a one-off.”

“Hal was like a brother to me,” Rachel Fox says, welling up. “The whole lot about him was at all times an journey: going to his studio, the place he had all his ventriloquist dummies and loopy outdated puppets and a portray by Tom Waits’ daughter hanging on the wall. He was a beautiful human being, a really variety man, a mensch. He missed New York within the outdated days — even, satirically, as it’s reverting again to 1978 now [due to the pandemic].”

“I liked the man,” says Lucas, who was first launched by Willner to the late Jeff Buckley; the 2 performed collectively within the band Gods and Monsters and Lucas cowrote two songs on Buckley’s debut album. “There aren’t that many nice individuals within the music enterprise who appear to be doing it extra for love than cash, and he was one in every of them. Turning me on to Jeff was an enormous turning level in my profession.”

“I simply hope, wherever he’s, Hal can see how individuals are reacting to this report,” Hyman concludes. “He would’ve liked it. His complete life, Hal fought towards the machine, however on the similar time, he needed to be a part of that machine, too.”