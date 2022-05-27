Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona: “If Messi wants to come back, it would have to be free”

March 2021: one of the last photos of Messi and Laporta together in the public sphere (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

The Barcelona finished its first season without Lionel Messi after 17 years in which the culé team won everything with the crack rosarino as its greatest figure. In the last hours the president of the Catalan club, Joan Laportareferred to a hypothetical return of the captain of the Argentine team, which in 2021 went to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The top leader was blunt about his case and about that of the Brazilian Neymar, who in 2017 also emigrated to the French capital.

“Leo was as he was. We would all have wanted him to finish his sports career in the Barçabut because of the fair play in Spain and because of PSG’s proposal it couldn’t be”, Laporta said in dialogue with The Sports. And then he sentenced: “If one day he wants to come back, it would have to be free and before the technicians give the go-ahead if he can fit in the new project or not.”. Already in March the leader assured that I had no dialogue with Messi.

Messi’s departure from Barcelona was the novel of last European summer and a topic that captured world attention. Faced with the impossibility of extending his bond with Barcelona (although he had traveled to the city expressly to sign the new contract), Leo analyzed the first proposals that came up and the one that most convinced him was that of PSG, with whom he has just achieved the title in Ligue 1, although the team led by Mauricio Pochettino He did not meet the maximum objective that was to achieve his first Champions League. Leo’s contract with the French club expires in June 2023.

While Barcelona only qualified for the next Champions League by finishing second in La Liga, which Real Madrid achieved. After being eliminated in the group stage of the main Old World tournament, he played in the Europa League and was eliminated in the quarterfinals against the Germans from Eintracht Frankfurt, who were champions.

Laporta also targeted Neymar and said that he signed his slavery for money (REUTERS / Christian Hartmann)

Neymar arrived before the team from the French capital, who also played for the Blaugrana entity and at the time integrated a fearsome offensive trident together with Messi and Luis Suarezwhich in 2015 won the Champions League and the Club World Cup, in the final that beat River Plate in Japan.

Regarding the Brazilian striker, Laporta was also forceful: “Who doesn’t like Ney? He is exceptional, but He has a contract with PSG, he has four or five years left. These players who have signed for clubs like PSG, have almost signed their slavery for money”.

“These players (referring to Messi and Neymar) when they enter into a dynamic like this they find themselves with which they cannot leave because the operations are of many millions of euros. I don’t know how they will do it in France, because maybe they have other systems that we don’t have here, but canceling in advance a system that is signed costs a lot of money. It is also true that PSG have a state behind them, they have a lot of money and they may be able to make an advance payment to terminate such a contract, ”he analyzed.

Lionel Messi and Laporta next to the Joan Gamper Trophy, on August 25, 2010 (AFP PHOTO/ JOSEP LAGO)

“We are not willing to carry out a purchase operation of what a transfer of these players may cost. But even if we had the money we wouldn’t do it. It would be irrational. If they are players who remain free and are on the market, they are of exceptional quality and that in the Barça We have already enjoyed them,” he added.

Regarding the performance of Xavi Hernandez as a coach, he maintained that “he has done very well, but we have met a disastrous season finale . This situation reinforces us in the idea that we have to strengthen the team and make important decisions”.

Finally, Laporta spoke about the possible incorporation of Robert Lewandowski. “He has one more year on his contract with Bayern and this is the situation. You have to let everyone work. He is a high-quality player, who we like a lot, but he has a contract, ”he said when asked about the opportunity to take over the services of the Polish attacker, who is currently at Bayern Munich and has a contract until 2023.

