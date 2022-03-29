Joan Laporta was blunt about the relationship he has with Lionel Messi and spoke of a possible return to Barcelona

Joan Laporta revealed that he does not speak with Messi nor does he see a possible return of the Argentine to the club (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

The president of Barcelona, Joan Laporta, was blunt in revealing his current relationship with Lionel Messi and about the rumors of a possible return of the Argentine crack, who today plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The way in which the footballer left generated a break between the two, a few months after the leader resumed command of the Catalan club in which Rosario played for 17 years and was key for the culé team to win everything.

Times have changed. Gone are those postcards of hugs, or affectionately holding the player’s neck or even walking together carrying a Champions League through the Camp Nou lawn on one of the many afternoons of celebrations. Laporta and Messi had almost a father-son relationship during the years that made up the most glorious era of the Barça entity.

In an interview with RAC1the highest authority of Barça He confessed that today he does not speak with The flea: “There is no personal contact, I remember him fondly and I hope he does too. It was not easy for me, I would have liked things to be different, but as they happened, I thought that the institution came first and I think we did what we had to do”.

One of the last public contacts between the two: March 17, 2021, the day that Laporta resumed as president of Barcelona (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

“I don’t talk to him, I don’t have fluid communication like before he left”, he admitted. In addition, she thinks that Leo is not having a good time in Paris: “I hear comments from people close to me… It is that Barcelona shoots a lot and when you leave you miss the city, the BarçaI lived very well here. I felt bad more for the personal and family issue than for the other, which also”.

The Messi family, whenever they could, returned to the capital of Catalonia and enjoyed a weekend at their home in Casteldefels. For instance, they celebrated there last birthday of Antonela RoccuzzoLeo’s wife. On that occasion they invited friends and former teammates from Barcelona as Luis Suarez and Blind Fàbregas.

However, beyond the sense of belonging to the city, Laporta does not see it as viable for him to return to the club: “We don’t think about it. We are building a new team, with young people”. Although he clarified: “We did not consider it, but it deserves respect.” Messi will turn 35 on June 24.

March 2010. Joan Laporta and Lionel Messi smile at a press conference (AFP PHOTO / JOSEP LAGO)

Despite Laporta’s return to Barcelona, ​​Messi did not renew his contract for this season and his tearful exit was shocking in August last year. The strongest offer was from PSG, which was reinforced with the best player in the world and other elite stars as defenders Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimithe steering wheel Georginio Wijnaldum and the archer Gianluigi Donnarumma.

However, despite being a squad full of figures in a dream team, they did not achieve their main objective, which was to win their first Champions League, in which they were eliminated in the round of 16 against Real Madrid, after winning the match. first leg (1-0), win the second leg by the minimum, but they fell (1-3). In the first home match for Ligue 1 (3-0 win against Bordeaux), the fans of the Parisian team only excluded Kylian Mbappé of the whistles and jeers in the Parc des Princes Stadium. The group led by Mauricio Pochettino He rarely got a good game and the leadership in the domestic tournament seems little.

This situation generated rumors of a possible return of Messi to Barcelona, ​​something that was first denied by the player’s entourage and this Monday was confirmed by Laporta himself. Those days of mutual happiness are behind us and a possible reunion is becoming more and more difficult.

KEEP READING:

Ruggeri’s special advice to Messi and Di María after they discussed a possible retirement from the Argentine team after the World Cup

The details of the simulation of the World Cup draw carried out by FIFA: “Group of death” and an accessible area