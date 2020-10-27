JoAnn Alfano to Lead Current Programming for UTV, UCP, Oversee International Formats Group

JoAnn Alfano is ready to lead present programming for the each Common Tv and Common Content material Productions.

Hello Everybody,

Please be a part of me in welcoming the International Formats Group to our Common Studio Group (USG) household!

Enrique Guillen, EVP, Business Technique and International Growth, will now be reporting to JoAnn Alfano. Below JoAnn’s route, Enrique and his crew will proceed to deal with the worldwide growth and attain of USG’s codecs and content material pipeline. His obligations embrace setting the gross sales technique for NBCU IP variations the world over and forming strategic partnerships to create new sources of worldwide IP. At the moment, the Formats Group is managing worldwide variations of a number of tasks together with “Brooklyn 9-9,” “Superstore,” “Fits,” “Protected Harbour,” “Prime Chef,” “SNL,” “Songland,” “Hollywood Recreation Evening” and “The Actual Housewives” franchise.

I’m additionally happy to announce that as well as to including the International Formats Group to her purview, JoAnn Alfano is increasing her obligations to oversee Current Programming for each Common Tv and UCP. Her new title will likely be EVP, Scripted Current Sequence and Head of International Enterprise Growth, USG. JoAnn will report to me for Formats and International Enterprise Growth and to each Daybreak Olmstead, President of UCP and the but to be named President of Common Tv for Current Sequence.

Whereas every studio will proceed to have devoted executives, this new construction will permit us to allocate sources as wanted to deal with the quantity of our ever-increasing slate of present sequence extra effectively. It would additionally assist us to additional meet our USG targets of fostering cross-studio collaboration, leveraging shared sources, integrating expertise and creating constant enterprise practices.

Prior to becoming a member of UTV, JoAnn was EVP, Scripted Programming for NBC International Studio; President, Brillstein Tv; and Head of Programming for Lifetime Tv. She has additionally held stints as the top of Comedy and Drama Growth for NBC.

JoAnn is effectively revered throughout the trade and we’re fortunate to have somebody who brings such a wealth of expertise to this newly created position.

Whereas we do see the chance in unifying our present groups, I imagine that our growth groups are a significant a part of leveraging the person model identities of our two home studios. Due to this fact, we are going to proceed to lean into the experience of Erin Underhill, EVP, Drama Growth and Jim Donnelly, EVP, Comedy Growth who will report into the brand new President of UTV and UCP’s Scott Nemes, EVP, Growth who will proceed reporting to Daybreak.

I hope that you’ll take a second immediately to welcome Enrique and the Formats Group to USG, and to congratulate JoAnn. I look ahead to working with every of them to drive success each within the particular person studio companies and as a part of a collaborative USG household.

As our tagline says, “Watch what we are able to do collectively.”

Pearlena