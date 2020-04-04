Joanna Gaines Is Hitting Food Network To Test Out Her Upcoming Cooking Show

Go away a Remark
Joanna Gaines not solely is aware of her manner round a powerful house renovation, however she additionally cooks and has the cook dinner books to show it! Put together to have your urge for food improve as a result of the TV star is on the brink of exhibit her expertise within the kitchen through a brand new cooking particular for the Food Network.
In case you are hungry, put together to get hungrier. Joanna Gaines has a one-hour cooking particular set to reach on the Food Network this Sunday (April 5), per THR. It would air proper in time for a day snack (12 p.m. ET). Chances are you’ll be questioning why Gaines is doing a cooking particular now? Effectively, the timing is definitely good.
The cooking particular will reportedly be utilized for Joanna Gaines to “preview components” from her upcoming cooking present. It’s set to air on Joanna and Chip Gaines’ community Magnolia. Sure, in case you in some way missed it, the beloved couple shall be anchoring the renovated DIY Network. In different phrases, goodbye DIY Network, howdy Magnolia!
In case you are in want of some Joanna Gaines content material to tide you over till Magnolia launches, this cooking particular must be simply the ticket. Gaines is about to cook dinner up an array of scrumptious dishes, together with some treats within the type of chocolate chip cookies. My mouth is already watering!
Followers who’ve missed having Joanna Gaines on tv through Fixer Higher will certainly not wish to miss this. No matter their causes for leaving (they usually have defined a few of them), followers have felt the couple’s absence from TV in a major manner. It’s unclear if Chip Gaines shall be seen within the Food Network particular, however I might hope he places in some kind of cameo.
Chip and Joanna Gaines surprised the world once they introduced they have been ending their hit HGTV sequence, Fixer Higher, again in 2017. The present’s remaining episode aired in 2018, which led to Chip Gaines sharing how he celebrated the milestone. Since then, tv has skilled a vacuum that the Gaines as soon as stuffed with their lovely banter and partnership.
Since deciding to depart Fixer Higher behind, Joanna Gaines has remained busy with TV appearances, together with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She and her husband, Chip, welcomed a fifth baby in 2018. It appears their way of life legacy is in good arms. Their son, Crew, is already displaying indicators of strolling in his mother and father’ footsteps as a boss within the making.
Followers won’t have to attend lengthy to see Joanna Gaines whipping up some goodies! The particular will bow this weekend. Whereas Joanna and Chip Gaines had feared they’d not make it earlier than their HGTV present, they’ve constructed a life-style empire. Fanatics are about to see their subsequent chapter start!
Joanna Gaines’ one-hour cooking particular premieres Sunday, April 5, at 12 p.m. ET on The Food Network. It is likely one of the many spring premieres you may anticipate as you anticipate Joanna and Chip Gaines’ Magnolia community to launch this fall.
