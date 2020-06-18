Joanne Froggatt to lead supernatural Apple podcast The Harrowing

Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt will lead the voice forged in an upcoming supernatural podcast, titled The Harrowing.

The Apple podcast, created by Storyglass, is about on a distant Scottish island, and recounts the story of a younger lady and mysterious stranger who each disappear over Easter.

The Harrowing, which has already been recorded, will debut on Apple Podcasts later in June, and stars Golden Globe winner Froggatt as Sergeant Jackie O’Hara, who seems to be again on the darkish Easter occasions as she narrates the story.

Froggatt mentioned of her casting: “It was an absolute pleasure to work on this darkish, supernatural thriller. The pull between good and evil, and heaven and hell units the tone for this unimaginable story.”

Froggart is greatest identified internationally for taking part in the maid Anna within the long-running ITV collection Downton Abbey, successful a Golden Globe and choosing up three Emmy nominations alongside the best way, earlier than reprising the position within the current movie of the identical title.

Nevertheless, she’s additionally no stranger to crime drama – she’s performed Laura, a lady who alleges she was raped, within the ITV drama collection Liar since 2017.

Storyglass has additionally attracted huge title actors previously, together with Bridesmaids actor Chris O’Dowd, who led the voice forged in Child It’s Chilly Outdoors, a podcast collection about homelessness.

Different podcasts on their upcoming slate embody The Wolf of Paris, a historic drama about Margaret of Anjou.

The Harrowing will likely be accessible to hear to on Apple Podcasts from 25th June 2020. For those who’re on the lookout for one thing to watch, try our TV information.