Joanne Rogers Useless: Fred Rogers’ Widow Was 92

Joanne Rogers, widow of legendary “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” TV host Fred Rogers, has died at 92.

Her late husband’s firm, Fred Rogers Productions, introduced the information on Thursday. “Fred Rogers Productions is deeply saddened by the passing of Joanne Rogers,” the assertion learn. “The loving associate of Fred Rogers for greater than 50 years, she continued their shared dedication to supporting kids and households after his loss of life as chair of the board of Fred Rogers Productions.”

Joanne and Fred Rogers had been married for 50 years, till Fred Rogers died in 2003 of abdomen most cancers at age 74. Following his loss of life, Joanne Rogers turned the first stewards of her late husband’s legacy, together with making a cameo within the 2019 movie “A Stunning Day within the Neighborhood,” which starred Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers.

In her early profession, Joanne Rogers traveled throughout the nation as a classically skilled live performance pianist and carried out as a duo with pianist and buddy Jeannine Morrison. Although she stop performing partly attributable to her arthritis, she nonetheless loved attending performances by her pals Emmanuel Ax and Yo-Yo Ma.

“Joanne was an excellent and achieved musician, an exquisite advocate for the humanities, and an expensive buddy to everybody in our group,” the assertion continued. “We prolong our heartfelt condolences to Joanne’s household and the 1000’s of people that had the privilege of realizing and loving her.”

Born Sara Joanne Byrd in Jacksonville, Fla., she realized to play the piano at age 5, when a buddy launched her to a piano teacher. She earned a scholarship to attend Rollins Faculty in Winter Park, Fla., the place she met Fred Rogers, a graduate of Dartmouth Faculty.

Joanne and Fred bonded over their love of music, in keeping with Joanne’s TEDxPittsburghWomen interview from 2019. “Fred was a extremely actually wonderful musician. It was a part of him. It was perhaps crucial a part of him, was his music,” she stated on the time. “Music meant rather a lot to each of us, we had that in widespread and we talked usually of ‘How do individuals reside with out music?’”

Joanne Rogers additionally appeared in Morgan Neville’s 2018 documentary, “Received’t You Be My Neighbor,” which appears to be like on the legacy of her husband’s profession.

She is survived by two sons, James Byrd and John.