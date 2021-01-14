Joao Maleck, footballer tried for wrongful death, was registered with Santos Sub-20

Joao Maleck, soccer player who murdered two people in a car accident, will continue his career in Aztec football (Photo: Screenshot / Liga MX)

Joao Maleck, footballer who killed two people in a car accident, will continue his career in Aztec football. Santos Laguna, the team that owns his card, registered it for the Guar1anes 2021 tournament.

According to the official page of the Liga MX, the 21-year-old is registered with the Lagunero club of the U-20 category. The native will be under the orders of coach Roberto Tapia and will wear the number 205.

And it is that those of La Comarca tried to find him a place in another team in the transfer market. However, even though several clubs were interestedNone of them dared to take over the forward’s services, according to local press reports.

It is worth remembering that the ram he was released from the Puente Grande Prison last December, after he was found guilty of wrongful death. This because the Maleck fulfilled the sentence of the authorities, which consisted of paying for the repair of the damage.

The accident

The car where the two people who lost their lives were traveling (left) and the vehicle that Maleck was allegedly driving (Photo: Special)

María Fernanda Álvarez and Alejandro Castro they were married on Saturday, June 22, in the cathedral of Zapopan, on the outskirts of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco. However, a few hours later they lost their lives from a car accident.

On Sunday June 23, the footballer caused a crash at the intersection of Tepeyac avenue and Playa de Hornos in the Villas de Tepeyac neighborhood. After that, the couple died when the car driven by the soccer player ran over his own vehicle.

In the first video, obtained by the families of the victims and presented to the judge as evidence to strengthen the case against the forward, it can be seen how the Aveo of the newlyweds tries to join an avenue and is hit from behind by the Mustang the player was driving at full speed.

Fernanda Peña and Alejandro Castro were returning from their wedding when they died (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Pictures of the cars demonstrate the severity of the impact: the couple’s car was cut in half, compacted by the blow. The Mustang, meanwhile, was useless in its front.

For this, the player was arrested and held in preventive custody while the trial was underway. After several hands, he was sentenced last October to three years, eight months and 15 days in prison for aggravated manslaughter, according to information from the magazine. Process.

Malek lost a career on the rise

His performances led him to have an adventure through the Old Continent as one of the great promises of Mexico (Photo: Twitter / @FCPorto)

While Joao was born in 1999 in Guadalajara, has French nationality through his father and Cameroon through his grandparents. However, decided to defend the colors of the Mexican National Team and it got to be summoned in several parties of inferior categories.

Maleck began his soccer career in the Chivas inferiors in 2011, where he stayed for a couple of years. Then in 2014, he entered the academy of soccer player Marco Fabián and in 12 months captivated Santos Laguna, who immediately took him to the Under 17 category.

His performances led him to have an adventure through the Old Continent as one of the great promises of Mexico. In 2017 was hired for the lower categories of Porto of Portugal in the sub 19, to later be signed by the subsidiary team of the Seville of Spain.

