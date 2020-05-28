Joaquin Phoenix: 5 Movie And Television Appearances You May Have Forgotten About

Kenai – Brother Bear

This one may very well be thought-about dishonest, nevertheless it was too good to not embrace. Years earlier than he took on the function of the “Crown Prince of Crime” in Joker, and even earlier than he performed the drifter Freddie Quell in The Grasp, Joaquin Phoenix led his very personal Disney animated film. The 2003 Brother Bear most likely is not as remembered as different films to come back from the studio within the years main as much as its launch, however that should not take away from Phoenix’s stellar efficiency as Kenai, a younger man who’s became a bear to study a lesson.