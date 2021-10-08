Joaquin Phoenix Responds to Joker 2 Rumors: Is Warner Bros. Making plans to Make a Sequel?

Joaquin Phoenix, who performed Joker within the film of the similar identify, has repeated that continues to be desirous about creating a sequel, however does now not know if it’s going to in the end arrive. Chatting with The Playlist, Phoenix mentioned he did not understand how true the Joker 2 rumors had been.

“There are some things shall we do with this man and shall we discover extra. However what if we in reality will? I have no idea“Phoenix mentioned in line with rumors that emerged in Would possibly that Warner Bros. had signed Joker director Todd Phillips to make a sequel to the movie. It appears Phoenix does not learn about this.

It’s important to needless to say the director up to now mentioned: “I believe they’re giving us time, and if we will clear up it, and if Joaquín is prepared to do it, we might. However we have not come as regards to that but“This remark printed that Phoenix is ​​crucial to Phillips in case the sequel were given the fairway gentle.

In spite of everything, we have no idea if Phoenix in reality is aware of the rest about Joker 2: he might be booking data pending the authentic announcement, which might happen. all the way through the DC FanDome to be held quickly. Or conversely, chances are you’ll now not know the rest as a result of there in reality aren’t any plans to make a sequel.

We will be able to must watch for evento DC FanDome to look if Warner Bros. in reality has an hobby in a Joker sequel or if The Batman, The Flash and Aquaman and the Misplaced Kingdom are the corporate’s primary belongings going ahead.