Job in danger due to Corona, after Air India now indigo preparing to lay off 10% employees

Corona Virus Pandemic Effect: Due to Coronavirus, these days many sectors are facing severe economic crisis. Aviation companies are also facing financial constraints during the Corona period. Meanwhile, IndiGo, one of the largest aviation companies in the country, has decided to lay off 10 percent of its employees. The company has taken this decision after being badly affected by Corona. IndiGo CEO Ranjay Dutta informed the employees about the layoffs. In his statement, Ranjay Dutta also informed about the financial crisis of the company during the Corona period.

Ranjay Dutta said in his statement- "The company is facing severe financial crisis due to corona and lockdown. In such a situation, the company will have to sacrifice something to continue its business. The company considered all possible situations, after which it was clear that we would have to remove 10 per cent of our employees. The company is going through a difficult phase these days, due to which this decision has to be taken and its employees have to be fired. '

We will need to bid adieu to 10% of our workforce… this pandemic has forced us to re-evaluate our best-laid plans: IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta

Explain that till 2019 a total of 23,531 employees were working in the company. According to the CEO of Indigo – “This is the first time that the company has to take such a decision.” Let us tell you that the effect of Corona is clearly visible not only in aviation but also in automobile and IT sector. After the lockdown implemented in the country after Corona, the IT sector is also suffering huge losses.

Due to Corona, some companies in IT sector have also started retrenchment of their employees. It has been claimed by IT Employee Union that Cognizant, one of the leading IT companies of the country, has also started retrenchment of its employees in different parts of the country.