General News

Job stability, quality of life, Windjammers with Dave Lang – GDC Podcast ep. 7

March 20, 2020
1 Min Read

Dave Lang, founding father of Iron Galaxy Studios, joins the most recent GDC Podcast to debate making a studio that’s constructed to remaining, excessive quality of life throughout the recreation enterprise, and outdated rumors about Midway Video video games and the mafia. …

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment