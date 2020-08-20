Jobs will be available on the basis of NRA marks in Madhya Pradesh, stay young, CM Shivraj’s big announcement

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh will not have a separate examination for the government job, but will be given a job based on the marks obtained in the examination conducted by the National Recruitment Agency. This decision was announced by the Chief Minister of the state Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Please tell that a day before the National Recruitment Agency has been formed. This agency will take all the exams. One country-one examination has been said. Right now there are many agencies which take different exams. Also Read – The police here are engaged in purifying the place of illicit liquor by painting with cow dung …

Shivraj Singh Chauhan has said that we have taken another unique and revolutionary decision for the welfare of our young sons and daughters. There will be no need to give any separate examination to the youth for the state government jobs. Based on the marks obtained in the examination conducted by the NRA, they will get government jobs in the state.

Chauhan further said, "Madhya Pradesh is the first state to decide to give jobs on the basis of marks obtained in the examinations conducted by the NRA. This will make the life of the youth easy, easy. Other states of the country can also give big relief to their sons and daughters by adopting this initiative of Madhya Pradesh. It may be known that Chief Minister Chauhan had earlier announced to give government jobs in the state only to the youth and students of the state.