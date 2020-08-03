Jodie Foster-Shailene Woodley Legal Thriller Sold to STXfilms

STXfilms has purchased U.S. rights Kevin Macdonald’s untitled authorized thriller, starring Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley, Tahar Rahim and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The movie, which was previously generally known as “Prisoner 760.” is predicated on Mohamedou Ould Slahi’s memoir “Guantánamo Diary,” facilities on Slahi (Rahim), who languishes in jail for years with out cost or trial till he finds allies in protection lawyer Nancy Hollander (Foster) and her affiliate Teri Duncan (Woodley). Their advocacy, together with proof uncovered by army prosecutor, Lt. Stuart Sofa (Cumberbatch), reveals a stunning and much reaching conspiracy.

STXinternational additionally acquired the worldwide rights to the movie final fall on the American Movie Market and can distribute the film within the U.Okay. and Eire.

Macdonald directs from a screenplay by Michael Bronner and Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.

Manufacturing on the movie wrapped earlier this 12 months in South Africa. Cumberbatch is producing with Adam Ackland and Leah Clarke for his or her firm SunnyMarch, alongside Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin for Shadowplay Options, Mark Holder and Christine Holder by way of their newly fashioned enterprise Surprise Road, and Branwen Prestwood-Smith. Michael Bronner additionally serves as producer.

Financiers are 30West and Matter Studios in partnership with BBC Movies, which additionally developed the undertaking. Government producers are 30West principals Micah Inexperienced, Dan Steinman and Dan Friedkin, Matter Studios’ Maria Zuckerman, Ryan Heller and Michael Bloom, and BBC Movies’ Rose Garnett. Jim Reeve and Robert Halmi are government producing for Nice Level Media, and Zak Kilberg and Russell Smith are government producing for Convergent Media. Larry Siems and Mohamedou Ould Slahi function co-producers.

Woodley additionally has “Final Letters from Your Lover” in post-production, whereas Foster most not too long ago appeared in “Lodge Artemis” in 2018.