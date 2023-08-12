Jodie Sweetin Is An Actress Is Disappointed That Her Next Movie Was Sold To A Great American Family

Jodie Sweetin is upset that her new movie, Craft Me a Romance, will be shown upon Great American Family, where her former co-star from Full House, Candace Cameron Bure, has a deal.

In a statement, Sweetin said she didn’t know the rom-com would be on the cable channel, which made news late last year when Cameron Bure stated that “traditional marriage” was going to be the focus of stories on Great American Family.

Cameron Bure Has Recently Put LGBTQ Characters In Its Movies:

This was different from the Hallmark Channel, which used to show Cameron Bure’s Christmas-themed romantic comedies and has recently added LGBTQ characters to its movies.

“As actors, we don’t always have a say in which network acquires the projects we’re in, and we don’t always have a say in how they’re sold,” Sweetin said.

A Great American Family Bought The Movie:

So, I was very surprised to read about it in the news yesterday that an independent movie I worked over a year ago had been sold to Great American Family.

Sweetin says, “I’m disappointed, but my goal is to help the LGBTQ+ family, so any money I make from this sale, now or in the future, will go to LGBTQ+ organizations.”

Next Month, Craft Me A Romance Will Be Out:

The network said on Wednesday that Craft Me a Romance, Sweetin’s new movie, will be one of seven new movies that will air next month as a component of its Great American Autumn line-up.

Cameron Bure told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that came out in November, “I think the Great American Family will continue to maintain traditional marriage at its core.”

Sweetin Also Said That She Knew The Individuals Behind The Great American Family Wished To Promote Faith:

She also said, “I knew that the people behind the Great American Family were Christians who loved the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming alongside enjoyable family entertainment.”

Cameron Bure has been working for Hallmark for over a decade. In April 2022, she said she would move to the parent company of the station, Great American Media.

She And Her Team Have The Same Goal Of Making Content For

People Who Want To Watch Shows With Their Whole Family:

She said that the deal, which gives her an executive position with Great American, came about because she as well as the company “have in common a vision of creating compelling, healthy content for an audience that enjoys viewing programming for and by the whole family.”

This week, Great American Family said that Craft Me a Romance will show on September 16. In the movie, Sweetin plays the owner of a handmade goods store who finds out that the head of a rival company wants her to sell her store or risk having it shut down.

Sweetin Was Famous For Playing Stephanie Tanner On The TV Show Full House:

On Full House, Cameron Bure played Stephanie Tanner’s older sister, D.J. Tanner, and Sweetin played her younger sister, Stephanie Tanner.

Both of them became famous as kids because of how well the ABC comedy did, and they played the same parts on the Netflix reboot show Fuller House, which ran until 2020.

When Candace Cameron Bure Was Named Chief Creative Officer Of Hallmark Channel’s Rival In November 2000, It Caused A Stir:

In November 2022, Sweetin’s former co-star Candace Cameron Bure, who now works as the network’s chief creative officer, told The Wall Street Journal, “Great American Family will continue to maintain traditional marriage at its core.” This caused a lot of debate.

Luke Macfarlane, who is openly gay and has been in many love movies for Hallmark Channel, was questioned about Cameron Bure’s words in an interview that came out last month. This made him like the steps Hallmark was taking to be more inclusive.

The Holiday Sitter, Which Aired Upon Hallmark Channel And Was About LGBTQ People:

In December, Hallmark Channel showed The Holiday Sitter, a first-ever holiday romantic comedy with LGBTQ characters. The main couple was played by Jonathan Bennett as well as George Krissa.

Macfarlane said, “It’s clear that Hallmark is trying to make queer content, so I applaud them for that.” “People used to make jokes about how small their cast was, but they’ve really moved that, and they’re really still changing it.”