Jodie Turner-Smith Anne Boleyn Drama Sets Mark Stanley as Henry VIII

A brand new drama about Tudor queen Anne Boleyn, starring Jodie Turner-Smith, has discovered its Henry VIII.

British actor Mark Stanley has been forged as the long-lasting monarch. Greatest identified for taking part in Grenn within the HBO sequence “Recreation of Thrones,” Stanley has additionally had starring roles in “Kajaki,” “Our Sort of Traitor” and “Dickensian.”

Boleyn was the Queen of England from 1533 to 1536 as the second spouse of King Henry VIII. Their tempestuous marriage, and her execution for treason, made her one of the crucial colourful figures in English historical past. The Fable Photos drama for U.Ok. broadcaster Channel 5 will discover the ultimate months of Boleyn’s life from her perspective, and can observe her as she struggles to outlive, to safe a future for her daughter, and to problem the highly effective patriarchy closing in round her.

The hotly anticipated sequence — which is shaping as much as be one of the crucial modern commissions ever for the ViacomCBS-backed channel — has additionally rounded out the remainder of its forged.

Lola Petticrew (“Courting Amber”), who will tackle the function of Anne’s love rival, Jane Seymour, whereas Anna Brewster (“Versailles”) will star as Anne’s scheming and devious sister-in-law Jane Boleyn. Isabella Laughland (“Trigonometry”) will tackle the function of Anne’s companion and pal Elizabeth Browne.

Additionally becoming a member of the forged is James Harkness (“The Sufferer”) as Constable of the Tower William Kingston, whereas Kris Hitchen (“Sorry We Missed You”) is Anne Boleyn’s uncle, the Duke of Norfolk. Turlough Convery (“Saint Maud”) joins as Gentleman of the Privy Chamber, Henry Norris, and Aoife Hinds (“Regular Folks”) will play the function of Princess Mary.

The group joins beforehand introduced Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”) as Boleyn, Paapa Essiedu (“I Could Destroy You”) as Anne’s brother and Tudor nobleman George Boleyn, Barry Ward (“White Strains”) as King Henry VIII’s closest and strongest advisor Thomas Cromwell, Jamael Westman (West Finish’s “Hamilton”) as Jane Seymour’s bold brother Edward, Amanda Burton (“White Home Farm”) as Governess Woman Anne Shelton, and Thalissa Teixeira (“Two Weeks to Stay”) as Anne’s confidante and cousin Madge Shelton.

Newcomer Eve Hedderwick Turner is writing the three-part mini-series, which shall be directed by Lynsey Miller, who helmed BBC drama “The Boy With the Topknot” and Channel 4’s “Deadwater Fell.”

The sequence is at present in manufacturing on location in Leeds, England.

The drama shall be produced by Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell via their London-based outfit Fable Photos. The sequence is the newest drama fee from Channel 5, and was ordered by controller Ben Frow, deputy director of applications Sebastian Cardwell and Sony Photos Tv’s president of worldwide manufacturing Wayne Garvie.

U.Ok. historian Dan Jones will serve as govt producer.