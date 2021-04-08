Jodie Turner-Smith Exits ‘Witcher’ Prequel Series

Jodie Turner-Smith has exited Netflix’s “Witcher” prequel collection, “The Witcher: Blood Origin,” resulting from a scheduling battle.

Turner-Smith was set to play a warrior named Éile, one of many leads within the six-episode restricted collection. Laurence O’Fuarain was additionally just lately forged in a lead position.

“As a result of a change within the manufacturing schedule for ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ restricted collection, sadly Jodie Turner-Smith will not have the ability to proceed on within the position of Éile,” a Netflix spokesperson stated.

The character Éile, who has the voice of a goddess, will must be recast. Within the present, the fierce warrior leaves her clan and position because the queen’s guardian for all times as a nomadic musician. Nonetheless, a grand reckoning forces her to return, and proceed her quest for vengeance and redemption.

The collection takes place 1,200 years earlier than the occasions of “The Witcher,” the streamer’s hit starring Henry Cavill, and present the backstory of the elven civilization earlier than its fall. “Blood Origin” follows the creation of the very first Witcher and the occasions that result in the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, males and elves merged into one.

Declan de Barra (a author on “The Witcher” Season 1) will function showrunner, and govt produce with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (govt producer and showrunner of the primary two seasons of “The Witcher”). Andrzej Sapkowski, who wrote the unique “Witcher” fantasy novels, will likely be a artistic marketing consultant on the collection. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Movies will all function govt producers.

“Queen & Slim” breakout Turner-Smith will subsequent be seen in A24’s “After Yang,” reverse Colin Farrell; in Amazon’s “With out Regret,” starring Michael B. Jordan; and as Anne Boleyn in Channel 5’s extremely anticipated miniseries.

Deadline first reported information of the departure.