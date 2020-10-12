Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant team up for new Doctor Who adventure

Persevering with the story that started in The Fringe of Time, the sport from digital leisure studio Maze Principle – produced in partnership with BBC Studios – will see the participant companion with the Doctor(s) to uncover a universe-spanning menace and work to avoid wasting actuality from a sequence of time-breaking glitches.

In addition to new monsters, followers can expertise appearances from traditional foes just like the Daleks, the Weeping Angels and the Cybermen.

You watch a trailer that includes the medley of monsters – and each Medical doctors – under:

Additionally introduced right now throughout Maze Principle’s panel at New York Comedian Con, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is being developed by award-winning Malaysian studio Kaigan Video games. That includes traditional characters like Osgood (once more performed by Ingrid Oliver), the sport will see gamers uncover and decipher the thriller of a ‘discovered cellphone’, unravelling a sinister sequence of occasions happening at Wester Drumlins, the ‘uninhabited’ residence featured within the much-loved Doctor Who episode Blink. Watch a teaser for The Lonely Assassins under: