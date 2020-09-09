Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill to appear in special New York Comic-Con Doctor Who panel

Lacking all of the Doctor Who chat ever since collection 12 completed again in March? Nicely, you’re in luck – as a result of it sounds just like the press machine is lumbering again to life forward of upcoming festive special Revolution of the Daleks, with Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill confirmed to be attending a special Doctor Who panel on the upcoming New York Comic-Con.

Hosted by moderator Melanie McFarland, the panel will apparently shine “a brand new highlight” on Doctor Who because the pair “look again at their epic previous two seasons in the TARDIS, which have been full of stunning twists, turns and surprises,” and the entire thing is ready to stream dwell on-line on Thursday eighth October at 2:45pm ET (that’s about 7:45PM UK time, in the event you’re questioning).

From the sounds of it, this panel can be resolutely targeted on the duo’s Doctor Who previous – fairly pointedly, the occasion description says they’ll “talk about their favorite moments to date” – however with solely a few months between the panel and the episode’s possible airing, it appears unlikely that the subject of Revolution of the Daleks will be skirted solely.

That’s what we’re telling ourselves anyway, as we clutch our “Captain Jack Lives” banners and eagerly await the Dalek Civil Warfare.

Asserting #DoctorWho’s highlight panel at #NYCC with Jodie Whittaker, @MandipGill, and moderator @McTelevision! Be a part of us Thursday, October eight at 2:45pm ET for a glance again on the epic previous two seasons in the TARDIS. Particulars: https://t.co/sKJRWkDV9c pic.twitter.com/ZfijXoLxlZ — Doctor Who on BBC America (@DoctorWho_BBCA) September 9, 2020

And who is aware of? Possibly the truth that solely Whittaker and Gill are in the line-up means that the rumours about co-stars Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole departing the collection this winter weren’t enormously exaggerated in spite of everything. Or perhaps their web connections simply aren’t ok to be part of in with what (we assume) can be one other digital panel.

Nonetheless, even when Whittaker and Gill simply maintain it nostalgic, we’re positive followers can be delighted to see them reunited and chatting all issues Who. We have now to maintain ourselves going till the festive special arrives in some way…

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021.