Jodie Whittaker Could Exit ‘Physician Who,’ Report Says

Jodie Whittaker may depart iconic BBC science fiction sequence “Physician Who,” in line with a report in U.Okay. tabloid Day by day Mirror.

The Mirror reviews that the actor’s departure is being stored below wraps, however is an open secret on set. Whittaker is the thirteenth actor and the primary lady to play the beloved British character.

“We gained’t be commenting on any hypothesis round Jodie’s future on the present,” a BBC spokesperson advised Selection.

Selection has additionally reached out to Whittaker’s reps for remark, however didn’t obtain a response by press time.

A departure for Whittaker after three seasons wouldn’t be vastly out of the odd: this has been the apply for many actors taking part in the Physician within the present’s current seasons.

The Mirror report additionally states that Whittaker’s co-stars Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole are set to go away the present, however that showrunner Chris Chibnall will stay.

The BBC introduced Jan. 1 that actor and comic John Bishop has joined the solid of “Physician Who,” taking part in a personality named Dan.

The thirteenth season of “Physician Who” started filming in November 2020. Bishop has already begun filming and can make his first look when the sequence begins on BBC One later this 12 months.

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, stated: “We’re past thrilled to have John Bishop becoming a member of ‘Physician Who.’ Alongside Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill, John is a superb addition to the present and now we have little doubt that sequence 13 goes to be one other thrilling set of adventures for the Physician.”

“Physician Who” started in 1963 and follows the adventures of a Time Lord often called The Physician, an extraterrestrial being with a human look. The Physician travels the universe in a time-travelling spaceship known as the Tardis.