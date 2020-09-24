Jodie Whittaker, David Walliams, on BBC’s ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’

Jodie Whittaker, David Walliams, Liz Carr and Ruth Jones are the individuals within the newest iteration of long-running BBC family tree present “Who Do You Think You Are?” that returns in October.

Produced by Warner Bros Tv Manufacturing U.Okay.’s Wall to Wall Media, the two-time BAFTA-winning format follows U.Okay. celebrities who unravel their household histories. This version, right down to 4 components from the standard eight, options actors.

Jodie Whittaker (“Physician Who”) learns the truth behind a household delusion surrounding her nice uncle’s sacrifice in WWI whereas unearthing some uncomfortable truths about her great-great grandfather in Yorkshire. David Walliams (“Little Britain”) uncovers a relative’s traumatic expertise throughout WWI and learns that entertaining runs within the household.

“Silent Witness” actor and activist Liz Carr investigates an ancestor’s position in an tried homicide, whereas “Gavin and Stacey” co-creator and star Ruth Jones finds a household connection to the origins of the Nationwide Well being Service.

Abigail Priddle, BBC commissioning editor for specialist factual, mentioned: “We’re so excited concerning the return of ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ one in every of our most-watched historical past collection. Viewers have a lot to be enthusiastic about, too, with a tremendous line-up of celebrities set to delve of their ancestries and uncover misplaced connections and unfamiliar histories.”

Colette Flight, govt producer for Wall to Wall, mentioned: “’Who Do You Think You Are?’ is again with extra of our best-loved celebrities discovering unimaginable ancestors of their household bushes. In these difficult occasions, the tales of braveness, sacrifice and resilience they uncover are all of the extra resonant, however there’s additionally loads of humor alongside the way in which too.”

Members on earlier editions of the present have included Daniel Radcliffe, Naomie Harris, Kate Winslet, Olivia Colman, Boy George, Noel Clarke, Ruby Wax, Ian McKellen, Gary Lineker and Marianne Faithfull.