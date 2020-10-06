Jodie Whittaker discovers surprising secret about her great-grandad in “heartbreaking” Who Do You Think You Are? episode

Jodie Whittaker is ready to delve into her household historical past on a brand new episode of BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are?

Within the “heartbreaking” episode, which is able to air on October twelfth, the Physician Who actress discovers some household secrets and techniques that go away her feeling barely “uncomfortable”.

One of many secrets and techniques is about her great-grandad – or ought to we are saying the person she believed to be her great-granddad.

Within the episode, Whittaker reveals her mom a photograph of 5 brothers in the course of the Nineteen Twenties.

As she factors to a person in the centre, she says: “I used to be satisfied that’s my great-granddad” to which her mom responds: “You are mistaken,” inflicting the actress to burst out laughing.

The misunderstanding is cleared up, as her mom informs her that her nice granddad is Edwin Auckland, who’s on the tip of the photograph and the opposite man would have been her nice uncle.

There are some elements of Whittaker’s historical past, nonetheless, that she struggles to come back to phrases with.

In the course of the episode, she learns that her nice grandmother on her dad’s facet, Eliza, had an illegitimate son named Walter when she was in her teenagers.

Eliza left Walter behind when he was simply seven-years-old to maneuver to London with her new husband, George Bedford.

The pair ended up having eight youngsters collectively.



BBC



Whittaker “suspected” there was one thing up when she first learn the kids’s names and noticed that Eliza’s second baby was named after George, not Walter.

“It’s simply that concept of somewhat child being left that’s barely heartbreaking,” Whittaker proclaimed, as she added: “I ponder if she [Eliza] noticed him once more.”

Whittaker’s fear led her to research additional into Walter’s life, solely to find he died at conflict when he was 24-years-old, and was buried on the East Finchley Cemetery – which occurs to be the identical graveyard George Bedford labored at as a grave digger.

This piece of data nearly introduced her to tears as she believes this might have been the second Eliza was reunited with her first born baby.

Studying his birthstone, which lists Eliza as his mom, appeared to verify this for her.

BBC

“It appears like there’s been an involvement right here from Eliza that she knew he was in that hospital and he or she received to deliver him again to her dwelling and for the remainder of her life. It’s so upsetting!” she mentioned, making an attempt to maintain her composure.

“She has her 9 youngsters round her and for these different youngsters, they’ve received this place to come back to and rejoice this little life.”

“Determined” to see Walter’s grave, Whittaker takes a go to in the course of the episode, and it dawns on her that the one time Eliza and Walter would have been again in the identical place since he was a baby would have been when he handed.

This realisation leaves the actress feeling conflicted, as she says: “The one time Eliza and Walter had been bodily this shut was in loss of life, and it’s simply extremely unhappy and feels unfair!”

Jodie Whittaker’s Who Do You Think You Are? episode is on BBC One on October twelfth at 9pm. Try what else is on with our TV Information.