Jodie Whittaker reveals the advice she’ll give to her Doctor Who replacement

There aren’t any indications that Jodie Whittaker is wanting to hand over the keys to the TARDIS simply but, however the actress has revealed she already is aware of what advice she’d give to her Doctor Who successor.

Talking (alongside her predecessors David Tennant and Matt Smith) as a part of a brand new video interview to promote Doctor Who’s arrival on HBO Max, Whittaker defined that since she hasn’t “handed off” but, she’s nonetheless “in that unusual floating area the place I personal [the role]”.

However, she added, “the factor that I’d say to the subsequent individual is, the strain of the historical past of the present is completely made-up in your individual head.

“On set, all the crew… they’re excited and with you to deliver one thing new, as a result of that’s the fantastic thing about this as a job – you’re not supposed to be recreating what somebody did, you’re supposed to take it [in a different direction].”

The Thirteenth Doctor star acknowledged that she felt “a number of strain” and that “the actor interior monologue… is there for a very long time”, however mentioned that “when you’re in your individual costume, in your individual Doctor’s garments, and also you’ve acquired your individual associates in it, in a bizarre method all that strain disappears as a result of it’s yours to play with.”

Whittaker will subsequent be seen as the Doctor in festive particular Revolution of the Daleks, filmed as a part of the present’s 12th collection and set to air on BBC One in both late 2020 or early 2021.

Past that, the way forward for Doctor Who is much less clear – although filming on collection 13 was, as of February 2020, deliberate to get underway this autumn, BBC Wales Director Rhodri Talfan Davies lately steered that the present couldn’t be made “to the present commonplace” underneath new social distancing tips post-COVID-19.

“A manufacturing like that, which at any level employs tons of of individuals, freelance and employees, I don’t consider could be made to the present commonplace in a socially distanced surroundings,” Davies mentioned.

