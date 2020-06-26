Jodie Whittaker says there’s a “trace” in the Doctor Who festive special title

It’s truthful to say that Doctor Who’s upcoming festive special is fairly eagerly awaited, even when we nonetheless don’t know that a lot about it.

Shot in 2019 and shrouded in secrecy the episode remains to be many months away from airing, with little element past the title – Revolution of the Daleks – formally launched by the BBC.

Nonetheless, maybe that title is clue sufficient. In a new interview, collection star Jodie Whittaker has instructed that followers ought to research the title intently, suggesting that it accommodates a actual “trace” for what to anticipate from the episode’s storyline.

“I believe I’m allowed to say what it’s known as…it’s known as Revolution of the Dalek[s],” she stated on a three-way Doctor Who panel with ex-Docs Matt Smith and David Tennant.

“There’s a little bit of a trace in it. However that’s all I can say.”

In fact, Whittaker may very well be talking pretty actually, with the “trace” referring to the already-confirmed presence of the Doctor’s deadliest foes in the episode – however what if it’s extra than simply “the Daleks” she’s referring to? In spite of everything, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard there’s extra to the title than meets the eye(-stalk).

After we spoke to Dalek voice actor Nick Briggs, who filmed on the episode with Whittaker, he famous it was a significantly “apposite” title for what occurred in the episode.

“All I can let you know is when the caption got here up at the finish of the final episode saying it was Revolution of the Daleks that was information to me, as a result of after I learn it it simply had a code quantity on it so I didn’t know what it was known as,” he informed RadioTimes.com.

“However it’s a very apposite title. It suits completely – however not in the means that you just’d suppose. I can see why they’ve known as it that.”

From this, there are a few potentialities. Does the title refer actually to a Dalek rebellion in opposition to another race, or a group of Daleks revolting in opposition to the Skaro established order? And will that tie into leaked filming of 1 new “Recon” Dalek battling in opposition to a bigger group of his bronze brothers?

Or is that this too apparent a trace? What if as an alternative, the “Re____ of the Daleks” formulation of the title is a trace again to 3 basic Who tales, specifically Resurrection of the Daleks, Revelation of the Daleks and Remembrance of the Daleks?

It would sound far-fetched, however as we’ve argued earlier than this particular title formulation has solely beforehand been used for tales set inside the long-ranging Dalek Civil Conflict (the place the Imperial Daleks took on the Renegade Daleks), with completely different Docs getting tied up in the battle throughout completely different intervals of historical past.

What if Revolution of the Daleks is one other much-delayed chapter in that story that includes one other incarnation of the Doctor? Or even when it’s not a direct sequel, what if the spirit of the story is meant to evoke that of the earlier tales?

In basic Doctor Who trend, there’s a lot to hypothesize from even the barest bones of data, and it’s eminently attainable that when the episode rolls spherical we’ll discover that each Whittaker and Briggs simply thought it was nice that a Dalek episode had the phrase “Daleks” in the title.

Personally, we’re nonetheless hanging on to our half-baked theories. If nothing else, it retains us entertained till the episode arrives in the winter…

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks involves BBC One in late 2020/early 2021 – check out what else is on with our TV Information