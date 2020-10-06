Jodie Whittaker says Who Do You Think You Are? was an “emotional rollercoaster”

Star of Physician Who Jodie Whittaker has opened up about her expertise on BBC One’s Who Do You Think You Are?, revealing she went on an “emotional rollercoaster” while studying about her dad’s aspect of the household.

The 38-year-old actress stated forward of tonight’s episode that she found the navy historical past of her dad’s uncle while on the present.

“We comply with my grandma Greta, who’s my dad’s mum, and she or he is the youngest of 9, and has been named after her eldest brother. Her center identify is known as after him in a approach and to find who he was and what journey he went on – and being so shut in historical past to mine,” she stated.

“I imply, actually my dad’s uncle, and we had no concept the journey he went on and the hurdles he confronted. The precise, literal battles he was in,” she added. “That aspect of it was an emotional rollercoaster as a result of it was so shut.”

“It wasn’t like 4 generations in the past, he was my dad’s uncle. And now as a result of I’m 38, he’s like a younger boy to me. He was a younger lad, with a lot life and I feel these tales of WW1 have been all historic tales to me, or movies, however nothing that was throughout the grasp of my family historical past.”

Whittaker, who’s finest generally known as the Thirteenth Physician in Physician Who and for her roles in Black Mirror and Broadchurch, additionally stated she was nervous about her historical past being “correctly beige”, including: “I believed, there’s bought to be some drama someplace! I was actually nervous that it was going to be like, ‘Effectively, that’s boring, isn’t it?’”

Docuseries Who Do You Think You Are? has been a BBC staple since 2004, with Jodie Whittaker starring within the first episode of the present’s 17 collection.

Britain’s Obtained Expertise‘s David Walliams, Silent Witness’ Liz Carr and Gavin & Stacey’s Ruth Jones are additionally set to dive into their household historical past within the upcoming collection.

Collection 17 of Who Do You Think You Are? begins Monday twelfth October at 9pm on BBC One.