Jodie Whittaker’s TARDIS team gets stuck in isolation in new Doctor Who story

What would the Doctor do in quarantine or lockdown? That’s the query posited by a new Doctor Who brief story launched on-line this week, which sees Jodie Whittaker’s time-traveller and her companions trapped in an underground shelter for 3 weeks – in a transparent mirror to the scenario a lot of the world is presently stuck in.

Written by Paul Cornell (who penned Father’s Day, The Household of Blood and Human Nature alongside many Doctor Who novels and items of spin-off materials), the new story follows in the footsteps of earlier on-line tales from writers like Russell T Davies, Steven Moffat, Chris Chibnall and Pete McTighe.

It tells of an journey gone flawed when a “Dying Moon” on the planet Calapia forces the TARDIS team to shelter with the indigenous inhabitants.

You may learn a brief extract from the story, which is narrated by Mandip Gill’s character Yaz, under:

The Calapian who’d opened the door of the shelter after they’d knocked on it had been shocked to search out there have been nonetheless vacationers who didn’t know concerning the Dying Moon that handed over the planet each 64 years. They’d shortly ushered the Doctor and pals inside and had assigned them a room. They’d requested if that they had any hats and had appeared pleasantly stunned after they hadn’t. Hat storage alone, they’d stated, was taking on a complete hall down right here.

‘How lengthy’s it going to be? I imply, this can be a moon, that’ll come and go in an evening, yeah?’ Ryan had requested.

The Calapian had regarded awkward on all six of its faces. Then it had informed them they might be down right here for 3 of their Earth weeks. There have been solely minutes earlier than the passage would start. They’d had no hope of getting again to the TARDIS.

‘Sensible,’ the Doctor had stated, a phrase which had been utterly at odds with the type of phrases Yaz had been about to utter. It hadn’t matched the seems on the faces of Graham and Ryan both. ‘Three weeks of indoor video games! Consequence!’

You may learn the remainder of the story on-line right here, however relaxation assured it’s a reasonably poignant, warm-hearted story of the Doctor getting her companions by means of a tough interval of isolation, with a number of intelligent references to Cornell’s personal episodes thrown in.

And naturally, it’s not lengthy earlier than Graham, Ryan and Yaz are additionally doing their bit to assist out their hosts, whereas Yaz learns a bit of bit extra concerning the Doctor’s view of herself.

In different phrases it’s but extra good Doctor Who distraction throughout this lengthy, unusual interval of lockdown and pandemic. Fingers crossed the manufacturing team can hold this materials coming.

