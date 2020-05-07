Joe Biden Accuser Tara Reade Will Sit Down For Megyn Kelly Interview – Variety

Megyn Kelly will interview Tara Reade, the previous Joe Biden staffer who has accused the previous Vice President of sexual assault.

Kelly introduced the sit-down on her Twitter account on Thursday, teasing “a ton of stories” via powerful questions in “a riveting alternate.” Kelly will host the unique interview on her personal social media channels, as a part of her current enterprise again into the highlight, following her chaotic run at NBC and lengthy tenure at Fox Information.

Reade, a former aide to Biden, claims when he was a senator from Delaware, he pinned her up in opposition to a wall and penetrated her along with his fingers in 1993. Reade mentioned she filed a criticism, however that has not been situated. Biden denies Reade’s claims, and mentioned throughout a tv interview final week that the alleged incident “by no means, by no means occurred.”

The interview with Kelly marks Reade’s first on-camera interview since Biden denied her allegations of sexual assault final week.

Reade’s accusations have highlighted the problem that comes with merging politics and the #MeToo motion throughout an election yr. The media response, or lack thereof, to Biden’s allegation has change into closely politicized with conservatives slamming liberals for a double-standard, evaluating the minimal protection round Reade’s accusation to the media firestorm that surrounded Christine Blasey Ford’s assault allegation in opposition to Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Investigative journalist Wealthy McHugh produced the interview between Kelly and Reade, Variety has discovered. McHugh has been one of many few reporters aggressively masking Reade’s allegations over the previous month.

McHugh is the previous NBC Information producer who labored alongside Ronan Farrow on the Harvey Weinstein story, earlier than Farrow took the bombshell to scoop to the New Yorker. The reporting duo have repeatedly mentioned that NBC quashed their Weinstein story, although the information group maintains their protection that the story was not prepared for air. (The story went on to win the Pulitzer Prize as soon as Farrow printed with the New Yorker.)

Earlier this week, Variety solely reported that Kelly was one in all many former NBC staffers who offered testimony to the New York Legal professional Normal’s workplace to share her office expertise at NBC Information, as a part of the A.G.’s probe into sexual harassment, gender discrimination and retaliation on the firm. It’s unclear if the investigation is ongoing, and NBC says they haven’t been made conscious of any inquiry.

Kelly had a tumultuous tenure at NBC Information, riddled with controversy, which hit a breaking level after she sparked backlash for her feedback about carrying blackface on Halloween on “Megyn Kelly Immediately.” The star anchor had a strained relationship with now-departing chairman Andy Lack, who wooed her over and poached her from Fox Information, bringing her into NBC for an eye-popping $69 million contract.

Ever since Kelly’s exit from NBC Information in early 2019, after her morning present was cancelled in fall 2018, she has saved a comparatively low profile, although she made one TV look on Fox Information to sit-down together with her former colleague Tucker Carlson, and round Oscar season, she made headlines for sharing her ideas on “Bombshell,” the movie concerning the Roger Ailes saga through which she was portrayed by the Academy Award-nominated Charlize Theron.

A free agent ever since departing NBC, Kelly has ventured out on her personal, touchdown interviews, which she hosts on her social media accounts. She has spoken up in opposition to “cancel tradition” and the age of “political correctness,” and seems to be targeted on shining a highlight on interview topics who are usually not broadly coated by the media. In November, Kelly sat down with the previous ABC Information producer who was accused of leaking a video that caught Amy Robach on a scorching mic, venting her frustrations about an interview with a Jeffrey Epstein sufferer that she mentioned her community opted to not run.

Kelly didn’t announce an airdate for her interview with Reade.

Brian Steinberg contributed to this report.