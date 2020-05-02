Joe Biden Allegation Fuels Politically Charged Response From Time’s Up – Variety

Following Joe Biden’s denial of Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation in a TV interview, Time’s Up — the anti-sexual harassment advocacy group launched by Hollywood celebrities — has applauded Biden for addressing the declare head-on, whereas taking the chance to slam President Donald Trump for his lack of transparency across the a number of claims of sexual assault and harrasment towards him.

In a politically-charged assertion, the ladies’s advocacy group says Vice President Biden “addressed the allegation towards him with the seriousness it deserves,” whereas concurrently bringing President Trump into the dialog, noting that addressing an allegation in a severe method is “one thing that the present president has by no means carried out.”

“We now have reached a pivotal second in our nation when candidates for president are accused of sexual assault,” Time’s Up stated in its assertion on Friday. “At present, Vice President Joe Biden sat down and instantly addressed the allegation towards him with the seriousness it deserves, one thing that the present president has by no means carried out,” the assertion continued. “Now not can claims like this go ignored. Vice President Joe Biden wanted to deal with Tara Reade’s allegation at the moment. We name for full transparency into this declare and the a number of claims towards President Donald Trump.”

The media protection of Biden’s allegation has change into closely politicized with conservatives slamming liberals for a double-standard, evaluating the minimal protection round Reade’s accusation to the media firestorm that surrounded Christine Blasey Ford’s assault allegation towards Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Critics have cited the timing of an election yr when taking concern with the shortage of media response to Reade’s allegations.

“As we go ahead,” the assertion continued, “American voters are entitled to a full understanding of all allegations of this nature. Ladies ought to be heard, handled respectfully, and have their allegations taken critically. Not at all is the dialog about sexual assault and energy in America over. The painful reality is that the techniques for girls to pursue justice are and have at all times been damaged. This should change. Time’s Up will proceed to combat the facility imbalances in America‘s workplaces and in our world.”

“We perceive elections are about decisions,” the assertion concludes. “And till we will obtain the extra good union all of us deserve, Time’s Up will measure our leaders on their character, their information, and on the work they do supporting security, financial fairness, inclusion, and the dignity of all ladies.”

The assertion from Time’s Up was issued on behalf of the group’s CEO Tina Tchen, a former aide to the Obamas and chief of workers to First Woman Michelle Obama.

When responding to earlier allegations towards high-profile males, Time’s Up has taken a unique method. As an illustration, when former NBC Information worker Brooke Nevils accused Matt Later of rape, the group known as the allegations “deeply troubling” and launched a public assertion of assist for the ladies who accused Lauer.

Reade, a former aide to Biden, claims when he was a senator from Delaware, he pinned her up towards a wall and penetrated her along with his fingers. Reade stated she filed a criticism, however that has not been positioned. Biden categorically denies Reade’s claims, stating at the moment on “Morning Joe” that the alleged incident “by no means, by no means occurred.”

“It isn’t true. I’m saying unequivocally, it didn’t occur and it didn’t,” Biden stated on the MSNBC present, talking to co-host Mika Brzezinski. “Ladies have a proper to be heard…In any case the reality issues and, on this case, the reality is the claims are false.”

Time’s Up has a authorized fund, administered by the Nationwide Ladies’s Regulation Heart, which connects sexual harassment victims with attorneys who can present authorized help. The Time’s Up Authorized Protection Fund, which has offered funding to greater than 4,400 women and men, has helped accusers of Harvey Weinstein and different high-profile accusers whose sexual harassment and assault allegations fueled Hollywood headlines, ever for the reason that #MeToo motion launched a world reckoning in 2017.

Reade approached the Time’s Up Authorized Protection Fund this previous January for help when she wished to get her story out publicly. Variety has confirmed that the group helped present assets to Reade, however when it turned clear that Reade’s claims would change into a nationwide story involving a presidential candidate, the Nationwide Ladies’s Regulation Heart knowledgeable her they’d not be capable to present funding due to the potential of being accused of electioneering. The Nationwide Ladies’s Regulation Heart tells Variety they continued to help Reade by offering names of attorneys she may method, and that they final spoke with Reade in March of this yr.

Following Biden’s TV interview at the moment, the Nation Ladies’s Regulation Heart additionally issued an announcement, echoing the sentiment from Time’s Up.

“Vice President Biden instantly addressed the allegations earlier than him head-on at the moment — anybody working for workplace ought to do no much less within the face of such severe claims. Even within the context of a presidential race, in truth particularly on this context, the general public is searching for leaders to be clear, clear, and to have significant conversations round claims which might be this severe,” stated Fatima Goss Graves, President and CEO of the Nationwide Ladies’s Regulation Heart.

The group additionally famous the significance of believing survivors, regardless of political opinions.

“It’s clear that our present techniques and politics fall quick,” the assertion continued. “A presidential race that has barely touched on the numerous systemic modifications that can really be mandatory to attain change does a disservice to survivors. We should create areas in all of our establishments the place survivors can flip with claims of sexual misconduct, and we should give attention to a survivor’s agenda, not a partisan one. That’s what it means to ‘imagine survivors’. It’s a beginning place to incite advocates, reporters, and lawmakers to demand greater than what a damaged system has to supply. It isn’t with out course of or subsequent steps, neither is it simply as much as the ‘motion’ or token feminine figureheads to resolve. It’s our collective accountability, and previous good deeds by any of us can’t be a down cost for the failure of all of us to deal with the gaps that go away thousands and thousands of survivors behind, denying them security, accountability, and justice.”