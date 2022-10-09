Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz condemned the new escalation of Vladimir Putin after the Russian annexations in Ukraine

Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz condemned Vladimir Putin’s recent actions during a phone conversation (Michael Kappeler/Pool via REUTERS)

Olaf Scholz and Joe Biden condemned this Sunday in a telephone conversation the recent Russian annexations in Ukraine, in which they see a “new escalation”, and lamented the “miscalculations” of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the conversation this afternoon, which lasted just under an hour, the German chancellor and the president of the United States agreed that the recent Russian annexations of Ukrainian territories constitute a massive violation of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations that as “ attempted appropriation by force” of foreign territory “will never be accepted”.

According to the spokesman for the German Executive, Steffen HebestreitScholz and Biden condemned this “new escalation” and agreed that the partial mobilization decreed by Putin is a “serious mistake” that demonstrates, once again, “the bitter price that Russian citizens have to pay” for the “errors of calculation” of its president.

They also criticized Moscow’s recent nuclear threat gestures as “irresponsible” and agreed that “such a measure would have extraordinarily serious consequences for Russia.”

Russia’s refusal to comply with international demands to end hostilities is leading the country into increasing international isolation, they noted.

Both Scholz and Biden reiterated that the appeal to Putin is still valid to “cease hostilities and completely withdraw its forces from the entire territory of Ukraine.”

Scholz and Biden criticized the partial mobilization decreed by Putin and lamented that Russian citizens have to pay for their president’s “miscalculations” (Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via REUTERS)

The United States and Germany will continue their support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and for the restoration of its sovereignty and territorial integrity and will maintain sanctions pressure on Russia, they stressed.

Scholz and Biden also condemned the acts of sabotage on the Nordstream 1 and 2 pipelines, saying that “targeted alterations” to critical infrastructure are “unacceptable” and call for extensive responses.

The conversation between Scholz and Biden focused on the preparations for the upcoming meetings in G7 and G20 formatwhich will also deal with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and how to deal with its consequences.

For its part, the German newspaper “Spiegel” reported this Sunday that the Government has prepared at the request of kyiv another aid package to Ukraine that contains equipment for the troops of that country worth eleven million euros to face the imminent winter.

The equipment includes 100,000 warm inner jackets and other winter clothing, 100 heated group tents, hundreds of mobile power generators and large quantities of individual food packages.

Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikovhad already urgently requested winter equipment for its troops at the end of the summer through NATO, indicates the weekly.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenbergspecified that uniforms for 200,000 soldiers were urgently needed.

At that time, several other NATO countries communicated to the Alliance headquarters their intention to prepare winter packages similar to those of Germany.

With information from EFE

