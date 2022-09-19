Joe Biden announced the release of US citizen Mark Frerichs, held hostage by the Taliban in Afghanistan

Mark Frerichs (via AP)

President Joe Biden announced Monday the release of Mark Frerichsa civilian contractor who was kidnapped in Kabul more than two years ago by the talibanin an apparent prisoner swap with the Afghan regime, which demanded the handover of drug trafficker Haji Bashir Noorzai.

“Today we have secured the release of Mark Frerichs, and he will be home soon. Mark was captured in Afghanistan in January 2020 and held for 31 months.Biden said. “His release is the culmination of years of tireless work by dedicated public servants across our government and other partner governments, and I want to thank them for all that effort.”

The president, who did not confirm that it is a prisoner exchange, mentioned that “bringing to fruition the negotiations that led to Mark’s release required difficult decisions, which I did not take lightly”.

Mark Frerichs, kidnapped in Afghanistan

Biden said he had spoken with Frerichs’ sister and that the focus would be on her health, her safe return and her transition back into society.

Frerichs, a veteran of the US Armed Forces, He was working as a civil engineer on development projects in Afghanistan when he was kidnapped by the Taliban.

Last January, two years after his capture, US President Joe Biden had demanded that the Taliban release Frerichs, warning that there would be no international recognition if his compatriot was not released.

A sister of Frerichs, who is from Lombard, Illinois, thanked US government officials who helped secure her brother’s release. “I am so glad to hear that my brother is safe and on his way home. Our family has prayed for this every day of the more than 31 months he has been held hostage. We never gave up hope that he would survive and return safely home to us.a statement from the sister, Charlene Cakora, said.

Charlene Cakora, sister of Mark Frerichs

He was last seen in a video posted earlier this year asking to be released so he could be reunited with his family, according to a recording shared by the magazine at the time. The New Yorker.

In turn, this Monday the Taliban confirmed the release in exchange for drug trafficker Haji Bashir Noorzaia major ally of the fundamentalists who had spent 17 years in a US prison.

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi stated: “The United States did well to start the negotiation and we believe that such steps will pave the way for further achievements and development (of the country). We have proven and will prove that no one will use Afghan soil against anyone.”

Presentation of Bashir Noorzai in Kabul (AP)

Muttaqi assured today that now the “remaining problems” with the United States and the international community can also be resolved “through negotiation.”

Recognition of the Taliban government, which took power in Kabul on August 15, 2021, is one of the main obstacles Islamists face, a situation that prevents access to international aid or its funds abroad.

Noorzai, who came to appear on the United States’ most wanted list, was arrested in April 2005 while traveling to the United States and sentenced in 2009 to life in prison for bringing $50 million worth of heroin into the country. The detainee allegedly directed an international organization dedicated to heroin trafficking since the early 1990s.

