Joe Biden Announces Fundraiser With Barbra Streisand and John Legend – Variety

Former vice chairman and present presidential candidate Joe Biden has introduced a fundraiser for his Victory Fund that includes Barbra Streisand and John Legend.

The occasion, titled “A Fabulous Night with Vice President Joe Biden,” will happen just about on June 11 at eight p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Headlined by Streisand and Legend with extra particular visitors to be introduced, the fundraiser will profit Biden’s Victory Fund, which is a committee consisting of the Biden marketing campaign, the DNC and 26 state events to beat Donald Trump within the 2020 presidential election.

In accordance with the occasion invite, tickets begin at $2,800 for a visitor spot. A $5,600 donation garners “supporter” standing, $41,000 is taken into account a “sponsor” donation and features a VIP clutch and for $100,000 attendees will be deemed a “host.”

Streisand and Legend be a part of different musicians and celebrities who’ve pledged to assist Biden by means of showing at his fundraisers. On Thursday, Biden’s Victory Fund is internet hosting one other music-oriented fundraiser, referred to as “Rock Out on a Night time In with Vice President Joe Biden.” Whoopi Goldberg and senator Tammy Duckworth are co-hosting the occasion, with performances by Joe Walsh, Sheryl Crow, David Crosby, Rufus Wainwright and Jimmy Buffett. Tickets for “Rock Out on a Night time In” begin at $250 for a visitor spot, and improve incrementally with $100,000 warranting a “co-chair” title.

Each Streisand and Legend have proven their assist for Democratic presidential candidates previously, every performing for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama throughout their campaigns. Legend initially endorsed Senator Elizabeth Warren and appeared at a number of of her occasions in South Carolina earlier within the presidential race.