” class=”image screenshot” itemprop=”contentUrl” src=”https://sm.ign.com/ign_es/screenshot/default/mario-kart-8-deluxe-boost-start_x5gr.jpg”/>

And beware, the girl has said that her grandfather is a bit rusty, ergo it is not the first time she plays. Apparently he almost won the game (if he had, he would have made headlines). Although the granddaughter won, if she did not allow herself to be overtaken by the Italian plumber she controlled.

Of course Mario Kart Arcade GP DX is a great way to enjoy the title since it is an arcade with a steering wheel, which at certain ages is a recommended exercise. Which one would you play before? Double Dash? Did you hit hard on Wii? Or who knows, maybe the last time he hit the subject was on Nintendo 64, with a sweater and the Bill Cosby show in the background one Thanksgiving day, making time.

If you want to feel similar to the American president, go ahead, go for the Switch and Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Edition. Or for Home Circuit, if you feel like doing crafts and filling the room with things.