Joe Biden assured that he intends to run again for the US presidency in 2024

Joe Bidenthe longest-serving president in the history of USAsaid this Friday that he has the “intention” to reapply for the White House in 2024, and that his wife Jill believes he should not “refuse”.

“I haven’t made that decision formally but it is my intention to run again, and we have time to make that decision,” Biden, who turns 80 next month, said in an interview with the network. MSNBC.

“My wife believes that we are doing something very important and that I should not refuse (to run again),” he added.

And Biden If re-elected, he would finish his second term at the age of 86.

The US president again hinted that part of the motivation for running for re-election would be to counter a candidacy of Donald Trump; and added that his son Beau, who died in 2015, would have told him to aspire “depending on the contender.”

Biden he also explained that if he made a formal announcement of his re-election bid, it would change his legal status. “Once I launch that commitment, a series of regulations will appear and I would have to behave like a candidate from that moment on,” he argued.

The pressure on Biden about his eventual candidacy will grow after the November 8 mid-term elections, in which it is currently estimated that his Democratic Party could lose control of Congress to the republicans.

This Friday, former US President Donald Trump was summoned to testify in mid-November before the committee investigating the assault on Capitol Hill. Nevertheless, Subpoena not expected to produce testimony from 76-year-old Republican leaderas the congressional investigative panel will almost certainly be done by the end of the year and will run out of time to enforce it.

Former US President Donald Trump was summoned to testify in mid-November before the committee investigating the assault on Capitol Hill

The subpoena requires Trump to submit documents to the committee before the November 4th and appear for deposition testimony beginning on November 14th on or about that date, the Monday after the Nov. 8 midterm election.

“As demonstrated in our hearings, we have gathered overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-party effort to nullify the 2020 presidential election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power.” the committee told Trump in a letter.

Trump, who on the day of the riots had urged his supporters in a fiery speech near the White House to “fight like hellwas charged with inciting people to storm Congress to stop the peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden on January 6, 2021.

The letter accused Trump of trying to nullify the election despite knowing that allegations of fraud had been overwhelmingly rejected by more than 60 courts and refuted by his campaign staff and top advisers.

(With information from AFP and AP)

Keep reading:

A Trump employee told the FBI that the former president ordered him to move the boxes from Mar-a-Lago after the government’s return order

Joe Biden spoke for the first time about the judicial process facing his son Hunter

The US Justice regained access to the documents confiscated from Donald Trump after a ruling by the Court of Appeals