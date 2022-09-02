Joe Biden called on Americans to defend democracy: “It is not guaranteed”

US President Joe Biden

The president of United States, Joe Bidencalled this Thursday to defend democracy in the country, which he considers threatened by former president Donald Trump and his followers, when there are two months to go before the mid-term elections.

“For a long time we believed that American democracy was guaranteed. But it isn’t. We have to defend it, protect it, stand up ”, he said during a speech from the city of Philadelphia, considered the cradle of democracy in the country.

The Democratic leader warned that Trump and his supporters “do not respect the Constitution or the will of the people. They are determined to set this country back. Go back to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry the one you love ”.

“I came here tonight in the place where it all began to clearly explain to the Nation the threats we face and the power we have in our hands to confront them,” said the president.

Although he believed that the majority of Republican voters are not extremists, he lamented that the party “today is dominated, led and intimidated by Donald Trump.”

In addition, he accused Trump supporters of having “fanning the flames of political violence” with the assault on the Capitol of 2021, when a mob tried to stop the ratification of Biden’s victory, and with the threats against the FBI for searching the Florida mansion in search of classified documents.

“ There are public figures who are calling for mass violence and riots in the streets ”, criticized the president.

Given this, the president stressed that “this Nation rejects violence as a political tool.”

“ As President, I will defend our democracy and ask all Americans to join me ”exclaimed Biden, who was accompanied at the rally by his wife, Jill Biden.

Karine Jean-Pierre (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

Last week, Biden fully entered the campaign for the November legislative elections with a speech in Maryland and, on Tuesday, he had another fiery rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

With these and other speeches, the president has tried to portray the November legislative elections as a referendum between those who defend democracy and those who supported the assault on Capitol Hill.

Before his speech, the leader of the Republicans in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, demanded that Biden apologize for calling Trump supporters “semi-fascists” last week.

In 2017, Biden wrote in the magazine The Atlantic: “We are living a battle for the soul of this nation.” A demonstration of white supremacists held in the town of Chralottesville, in the southern state of Virginia, had just resulted in one death and dozens of injuries.

After his election in 2020the veteran politician initially planned to wage this battle through dialogue with moderate Republican lawmakers and through pro-middle class reforms.

But then the rhetoric of reconciliation was silenced.

Each favorable poll, each local election won, prompts Biden to be more aggressive with his opponents. Last week, the president accused Trump supporters of being consumed by the “semifascismo”.

On Wednesday night, Biden was quick to congratulate Mary Peltola, who had just been elected to the Alaska House of Representatives in front of Sarah Palina historical figure of the radical right, considered by many to be a Trumpist before Trump.

(With information from AFP)

Keep reading:

Following the UN report, the US demanded that the Chinese regime be held accountable “for the genocide” against the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang