Joe Biden called the annexation of the Ukrainian territories by Russia a “farce” and promised more military support to kyiv

Joe Biden (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

President Biden told a news conference that the United States and its allies “They will not be intimidated by Putin’s reckless words and threats,” saying that the president “will not scare us and will not intimidate us.” Biden argues that his actions are proof that Putin is having trouble and that the United States will stay the course.

“The allies are not going to be intimidated by Putin and his reckless words of threats. America doesn’t think so, and frankly the world doesn’t,” Biden added. “You can’t take over the neighbor’s territory and get away with it.”

In a press conference, Biden added that this Friday Congress “will vote for additional resources to help the Ukrainian people, for USD 13,000 million. The United States is fully prepared, with its NATO allies, to defend every inch of NATO territory. There will also be new sanctions.”

Putin, don’t misunderstand what I’m saying: every inch.

In addition, he assured that divers will verify “exactly what happened” in the Nord Stream pipeline.

Biden also addressed the ongoing federal response efforts for Hurricane Ian: “The situation in Florida is devastating. We are just seeing the extent of this hurricane.” “Houses and properties razed. It’s going to take years to repair them. The hearts of Americans break to see what is happening. We are going to do what we can for you,” she promised.

Biden assured that the divers will verify “exactly what happened” in the Nord Stream pipeline (Danish Defense Command/Handout via REUTERS)

The Democratic-led House of Representatives passed a bill on Friday. short-term spending law which funds the federal government until mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine as lawmakers acted to prevent a partial government shutdown from starting after midnight.

The bill passed the House with a vote of 230-201. The measure then goes to the desk of President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

Republicans overwhelmingly opposed the measure. Some wanted to extend government funding until January when, based on midterm election results, they may have more leverage in setting federal spending for the full fiscal year. Others argued that the measure needed to do more to address border security.

Democrats said passing the bill was important to help Ukraine, as well as the victims of the recent natural disasters in the US, including Hurricane Ian, as it provides a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster fund with a year’s worth of money up front.

The bill funds the federal government through Dec. 16 and gives lawmakers more time to agree on legislation setting spending levels for fiscal year 2023. The bill generally keeps spending at current levels, though provides more than $12.3 billion in aid related to Ukraine. The money will go toward providing training, equipment, and logistical support for Ukraine’s military, helping the Ukrainian government provide basic services to its citizens, and resupplying US weapons and ammunition systems.

(With information from AP and AFP)

Keep reading:

Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia

While Putin announces annexations, Ukraine retook another town and surrounds two thousand Russians in a key city

Ukraine killed a senior official of the pro-Russian authorities during a missile operation in Kherson