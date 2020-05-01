Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade’s Sexual Assault Allegations – Variety

Joe Biden denied sexual assault claims by a former staffer, saying in an announcement on Friday that the alleged incident “by no means occurred.”

The allegations have solid a shadow over Biden’s presidential marketing campaign, with some criticizing the previous vp for failing to totally deal with the claims. Tara Reade, a former aide to Biden, claims that when he was a senator from Delaware, he pinned her in opposition to a wall and used his fingers to penetrate her. Reade stated she filed a grievance, however that has not been positioned. In his assertion, Biden known as on the Secretary of the Senate ask the archives to establish any report of Reade’s grievance and to make it accessible to the media.

Conservatives have charged liberals with a double-standard, citing the controversy round Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court docket affirmation listening to, which was practically derailed when he was accused of assault. Biden’s opponent, President Donald Trump, has a number of allegations of sexual harassment and assault in opposition to him.

“As a presidential candidate, I’m accountable to the American folks,” Biden stated in his assertion. “We now have lived lengthy sufficient with a president who doesn’t assume he’s accountable to anybody, and takes duty for nothing. That’s not me. I consider being accountable means having the troublesome conversations, even when they’re uncomfortable. Folks want to listen to the reality.”

Biden’s assertion was launched shortly earlier than he appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” In an interview on this system, Biden reiterated his denials, saying Reade’s claims “by no means, by no means occurred.”

“It’s not true,” he added. “I’m saying unequivocally, it didn’t occur and it didn’t.”

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski pressed Biden on his help for Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford and his rivalry that Reade is mendacity.

“Ladies have a proper to be heard,” Biden stated. “In any case the reality issues and, on this case, the reality is the claims are false.”