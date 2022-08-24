Joe Biden gave details of the largest US military aid to Ukraine to resist the Russian invasion: USD 3 billion

President Joe Biden (REUTERS/Leah Millis/File)

US President Joe Biden announced nearly $3 billion in military aid to kyiv on Wednesday.as Ukraine commemorates its independence and six months after Russia invaded the country.

“I am proud to announce our largest tranche of security assistance to date: approximately $2.98 billion in weapons and equipment to be delivered through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.”Biden said in a statement.

Biden said the aid will allow Ukraine acquire air defense systems, artillery and ammunition systems, drones and other equipment “to ensure it can continue to defend itself in the long term.”

The announcement comes as Ukraine celebrates its declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

“I know this independence day is bittersweet for many Ukrainians, as thousands have been killed or injured, millions have been displaced from their homes, and many others have been victims of Russian atrocities and attacks.Biden said. “But six months of unrelenting attacks have only strengthened Ukrainians’ pride in themselves, in their country and in their thirty-one years of independence.”

The aid package is provided under the Initiative for Ukraine Security Assistance. Authorities said that will include money for small Puma drones hand-launched surveillance drones Scan Eagle of greater resistance, which are launched with a catapult and, for the first time, the British Vampire drone system, which can be launched from ships. Several officials spoke on condition of anonymity about the aid before it was made official.

U.S. Army MIM-104 Patriots surface-to-air missile (SAM) launchers at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Poland, on March 24, 2022. (REUTERS)

As Russia’s war against Ukraine progresses, US security assistance is shifting to a longer-term campaign that will also likely keep more US military troops in Europe in the futureUS officials said.

Unlike most previous packages, the new funding is largely intended to help Ukraine secure its medium- and long-term defense posture, according to officials familiar with the matter. Past shipments, most of them made under presidential authority, have focused on Ukraine’s most immediate arms and ammunition needs and related material that the Pentagon already has in stock and can be shipped in a short time.

In addition to providing long-term assistance that Ukraine can use for potential future defense needs, the new package is aimed at reassuring Ukrainian officials that the United States intends to maintain its supportregardless of the twists and turns of the conflict, the officials said.

155mm shells destined for Ukraine are loaded by the 436 Air Port Squadron at Dove Air Force Base. The US has provided about $10.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of the Biden administration (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberghighlighted the broader approach on Tuesday when reaffirmed the alliance’s support for the conflict-torn country.

“Winter is coming, and it will be hard, and what we see now is a war of attrition. This is a battle of wills and a battle of logistics. Therefore, we must maintain our long-term support for Ukraine, so that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign and independent nation. Stoltenberg said, speaking at a virtual conference on Crimea, organized by Ukraine.

Six months after the invasion of Russia, the war has slowed down, as both sides exchange combat attacks and small advances in the east and south. Both sides have seen thousands of soldiers killed and wounded, as the Russia’s bombing of cities has killed countless innocent civilians.

There are fears that Russia will intensify attacks on civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days. due to the holiday that celebrates Ukraine’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and the day that marks six months since the invasion.

On Monday, the US Embassy in Ukraine and the State Department issued a new security alert for Ukraine which repeated a call to Americans in the country to leave because of the danger.

“Given Russia’s history in Ukraine, we are concerned about the continuing threat that Russian attacks pose to civilians and civilian infrastructure.”said.

A man clears debris in front of the house that was damaged after Russian shelling of a residential area in Nikopol, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP/Evgeniy Maloletka)



Other NATO allies are also celebrating Independence Day with new aid announcements.

The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholzsaid his country is providing more than 500 million euros (almost 500 million dollars) in aid, including powerful anti-aircraft systems. The help will include rocket launchers, ammunition, anti-drone equipmenta dozen armored recovery vehicles and three long-range air defense systems IRIS-T additional, reported the German news agency dpa.

The funding still needs to be approved by parliament, with some of it not due until next year.

and the prime minister of CanadaJustin Trudeau announced US$3.85 million for two projects in Ukraine through the Peace and Stabilization Operations Program. It includes some $2.9 million in funding for the continued development of Ukraine’s national police force and other emergency services, and some $950,000 to help advise Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

Till the date, The US has provided about $10.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of the Biden administration, including 19 weapons packages taken directly from Defense Department stockpiles since August 2021.

US defense leaders are also considering plans that will expand the training of Ukrainian troops outside their country and from the military on Europe’s eastern and southern flanks who feel most threatened by Russian aggression.

(With information from AP and AFP)

