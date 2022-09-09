Joe Biden paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: “She defined an era”

File photo of President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor on June 13, 2021 (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, lamented in a statement the death of Queen Elizabeth II, “more than a monarch” and whose work over more than seven decades “defined an era” worldwide.

“In a world of constant change, he was a strong presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations,” Biden said in a note signed with his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, and in which he highlighted the “personal connection and immediate” that many Britons felt towards their queen.

The US president remembered Elizabeth II as “a woman of state” which also contributed to the existence today of the “special” relationship that London and Washington boast of.

In a personal capacity, Biden and the first lady have recalled that they first met the late queen in 1987, when the current White House tenant was a senator. In June 2021, Biden made his first foreign trip as president to the UK.

Looking ahead, the President of the United States hopes to maintain “close friendship” with the new British king, Charles III.

Queen Elizabeth II with Joe Biden at Windsor Castle on June 13, 2021 (Arthur Edwards/REUTERS)

Here is the full statement from Joe and Jill Biden:

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era.

In a world of constant change, she was a steady presence and a source of comfort and pride to generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. An abiding admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united the peoples of the Commonwealth. The seven decades of his history-making reign witnessed a time of unprecedented human advancement and the march forward of human dignity.

She was the first British monarch with whom people around the world could feel an immediate and personal connection, whether they heard her on the radio as a young princess speaking to the children of the United Kingdom, or gathered around her televisions for his coronation, or watched his latest Christmas speech or Platinum Jubilee on their phones. And she, in turn, dedicated her entire life to her service.

Supported by her beloved Prince Philip for 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II always led with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty and the incomparable power of her example. She endured the dangers and hardships of a world war alongside the British people and encouraged them during the devastation of a global pandemic to look forward to better days. Through her dedication to her patronage and charitable organizations, she supported causes that uplifted people and expanded opportunity. Showing friendship and respect to newly independent nations around the world, she raised the cause of freedom and fostered lasting ties that helped strengthen the Commonwealth, which she dearly loved, into a community to promote peace and shared values. .

Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unrivaled dignity and perseverance who deepened the fundamental alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special.

We met the Queen in 1982, on a trip to the UK as part of a Senate delegation. And we were honored that she gave us her hospitality in June 2021 during our first trip abroad as President and First Lady, where she delighted us with her ingenuity, she touched us with her kindness and generously shared with us her wisdom. Total, met 14 American presidents. He helped Americans commemorate the anniversary of the founding of Jamestown and the bicentennial of our independence. And she stood in solidarity with America during our darkest days after 9/11, when he poignantly reminded us that ‘pain is the price we pay for love.’

In the years to come, we hope to continue to maintain a close friendship with the King and Queen consort. Today, the thoughts and prayers of people across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief. We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who not only mourn her Queen, but her beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. His legacy will figure prominently in the pages of British history and in the history of our world.”

