Joe Biden plans a meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit: “If he is there, I am sure I will see him”

Archive image of US President Joe Biden during a contact with Xi Jinping from the White House in Washington DC on November 15, 2021 (REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst)

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, said Tuesday that he is “sure” that he will see Xi Jinping if his Chinese counterpart attends the meeting of the Group of 20 to be held in November in Indonesia.

“If it’s there, I’m sure I’ll see it”Biden told reporters.

Xi and Biden discussed the possible meeting during a call of more than two hours on July 28 which included tense talks over a visit to the Chinese-claimed island of Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Biden’s team has long been looking for – but has not yet confirmed – an in-person meeting between the leaders to remove tensions over Taiwan, trade and a host of other issues.

White House spokesman John Kirby (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

Last Wednesday The United States urged China to reactivate the cooperation mechanisms that it closed after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. “We urge China to reopen those bilateral communication channels, such as climate change, due to the global impact they have,” one of the White House spokesmen, John Kirby, told reporters.

Following Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on August 2, China announced the suspension of the cooperation in matters such as the judicial, the repatriation of illegal immigrants, criminal judicial assistance, the fight against transnational crimes and the talks on the fight against climate change.

In this way, both superpowers were left without cooperation mechanisms at a time when Tension in the Taiwan Strait is at a level not seen since the 1990s with Chinese military maneuvers near the island and US warships sailing nearby.

Despite the closure of these collaboration mechanisms, Beijing and Washington maintain “high-level” channels of communication open, Kirby said.

In this regard, he explained that the US ambassador to Canada, David L. Cohen, a longtime friend of Biden, is playing a central role in those communications and speaks every day with Chinese officials on a variety of issues.

File photo: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks with Legislative Yuan Vice Chairman Tsai Chi-chang as they leave parliament in Taipei, Taiwan, on August 3, 2022 (REUTERS/Ann Wang)

Before Pelosi’s visit, the White House said it was doing the preparations for a meeting between Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, although he did not clarify if it would take place within the framework of an international summit, such as the G20 in November.

Kirby said Wednesday that there are still “active efforts” to bring about such a meeting between the two leaders, though possible dates and venues are still being discussed.

Tension between the United States and China has increased since Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, the first by a US House Speaker to the island in 25 years.

Taiwan is one of the biggest sources of friction between China and the United States, This is mainly due to the fact that Washington is Taiwan’s main arms supplier and would be its greatest military ally in the event of a possible war with China.

China, for its part, claims sovereignty over the island and considers Taiwan a rebellious province since the Kuomintang nationalists withdrew there in 1949 after losing the civil war against the communists.

With information from EFE and Reuters

