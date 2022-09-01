Joe Biden promised Israel that the Iranian regime will never have nuclear weapons

Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid during their meeting in Jerusalem last July (Atef Safadi/Pool via REUTERS)

Joe Biden assured Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday that his administration will work so that the Iranian regime never has atomic weapons.given the Israeli government’s concerns about the possible resumption of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

The Israeli authorities have not hidden in recent weeks their discomfort at the possible reactivation of a pact that, among other issues, contemplates softening the sanctions against Iran in exchange for certain concessions in nuclear matters.

Lapid emphasized these fears during a phone conversation with Biden. “We talked about the threat posed by Iraq’s nuclear program and terrorist activity”the Israeli prime minister noted in a post on Twitter.

“Israel and the United States are firm in the shared commitment to prevent a nuclear Iran” affirmed the president.

During the conversation, Biden “has underlined the commitment to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon,” reads the note from the US presidency, which acknowledges that the Islamic Republic continues to pose “threats” to regional and international stability. .

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Joseph Borrelldemanded that Iran and the United States make progress in “the next few days” to accept his final proposal to restore the nuclear agreement.

Several new generation Iranian centrifuges (West Asian News Agency/Handout via REUTERS)

Speaking from Prague, where an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers was held, the head of European diplomacy pointed out that he sees “common ground” and that the text presented takes into account the concerns of Washington and Tehran.

“I hope that in the coming days we will not lose momentum and close the agreement, taking into account the reasonable comments that both have submitted to my text,” said the Spanish diplomat, after assessing the contributions of the Americans and Iranians to his offer.

The EU presented in early August a final document that the participants must sign or reject, after a 16-month process of talks, mainly in Vienna, to revitalize the nuclear agreement.

The negotiations seek to restore strict limits on the nuclear activity of the Iranian regime in exchange for the United States relaxing some of its sanctions on the economy of the Persian republic, including those imposed on its oil exports.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Hosein Amirabdolahianindicated this Wednesday that, after receiving the counterproposal from the United States, which is already being examined “with due care and speed”, Tehran needs “stronger guarantees” from Washington for the reactivation of the pact.

“We are serious about reaching a good, strong and stable agreement. One of the issues that was taken into consideration in our exchange with the negotiating parties, but that we must strengthen in the text, is that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) must distance itself from its (current) behavior,” he said.

In this regard, he assured that the nuclear agency “must focus solely on its duties and responsibilities,” so Tehran will not allow “any party” to interfere in Iran’s sphere of independence, according to the news agency. More.

The Iranian regime targeted the International Atomic Energy Agency (REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

Amirabdolahian, during a press conference together with the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrovhas thus referred to the IAEA investigations into traces of enriched uranium found in three undeclared locations.

On Sunday it was announced that the agreement could comprise four phases “to build trust between the parties” and would fully enter into force 165 days after its signing. Iran would release several prisoners and return to the terms of the pact in exchange for maintaining its current ‘stock’ of uranium and the lifting of sanctions, while the Iranian Revolutionary Guard would remain on the list of terrorist organizations.

This draft could change in the face of the final agreement, since Iran is currently reviewing the response presented by the United States to an initial agreement text presented by the European Unionwhose content was partially published by the newspaper Haaretz.

Although an exact date is not yet known, the Iranian regime could give its opinion on the US review in early September, the Iranian media reported on Sunday. Nour Newsrelated to the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of Iran.

(With information from Europe Press)

Keep reading:

The US recognized progress in the negotiations for the Iranian regime to return to the nuclear agreement

The Iranian regime gave up some of its main demands for the nuclear deal

Iran began enriching uranium with advanced IR-6 machines at its underground Natanz plant