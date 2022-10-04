Joe Biden promised to rebuild Puerto Rico and carry out works to avoid the damage caused by the hurricanes

Joe Biden and Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez in Puerto Rico (Reuters)

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, promised this Monday in Puerto Rico what recovery aid will arrive without delay with the aim of rebuilding the island “faster” and “in a resilient way” in the face of new hurricanes.

They are first visit to Puerto Rico as presidentbarely three hours, was focused on inspecting the damage caused by the recent hurricane fiona and in showing his “commitment” to the island, which he feels does not receive the necessary support from the US or that it is late.

“We came in person to show that we stand with you, all Americans stand with you, as you recover and rebuild.”, Biden stressed to calm the fears of this Commonwealth of the United States.

After Hurricane Maria in 2017, which caused 3,000 deaths and total devastation, millionaire federal funds were approved for the reconstruction of the island, but these were delayed for about three years, so the projects are less than 25% advanced.

THE ISLAND WILL RECEIVE “EVERY DOLLAR” PROMISED

“We will make sure they get every dollar promised. I am determined to help Puerto Rico build faster than in the past and stronger and better prepared for the future.”, he asserted in his speech at the port of Ponce.

Biden affirmed that the reconstruction must be total and “in a resilient way” with the objective that “when another storm comes, it will come, we don’t have the damage that they have caused before”.

For it, officially announced more than 60 million dollars in funds to secure levees, strengthen walls and create a warning system mitigate flooding in the event of hurricanes.

The president gives a speech together with the first lady, Jill Biden, and the governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi (Reuters)

He also cited as priorities the reconstruction of infrastructure, such as roads and ports, and the modernization of the electrical network, whose fragility was again exposed with Fiona when there was a general blackout on the island.

Fiona caused the deaths of at least 25 people, mostly indirectly, and damage cataloged by the catastrophic authoritiesprompting Biden to declare a state of major disaster.

“The people of Puerto Rico continue to rise up with resilience and determination. They deserve all the help their country can give them,” said Biden, the seventh US president to visit the island on an official trip.

The president was accompanied by the first lady, Jill Biden; the Governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi; the mayor of Ponce, Luis Irizarry; Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, and Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, among others.

He was briefed on the process of rebuilding the island and visited the Centro Sor Isolina Ferré Aguayo school, where she met with families and community leaders affected by the hurricane.

First lady Jill Biden prepares bags of humanitarian aid in a school in Puerto Rico (Reuters)

The executive director of the Puerto Rico Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), Manuel Laboy, told Efe in Ponce that he was “pleased” with the result of the visit because Biden “committed himself to Puerto Rico.”

Laboy explained that Biden was asked that, after Fiona, “we are not years but weeks visiting the impacted projects to get them up and running immediately,” as well as review the fixed cost estimates because this latest hurricane “changed the game.”

A CHANGE FROM THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

If during his speech Biden acknowledged that aid in the past has not arrived on time, before arriving on the island He said that Puerto Ricans “have not been very well served” before.

His predecessor in the White House, Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021), starred in numerous insults to Puerto Rico, including during his visit to the island in October 2017, after Hurricane Maria.

On Puerto Rican soil, he assured that the disaster caused by Maria was not “a real catastrophe”, as Katrina was in 2005, and threw rolls of toilet paper at the gathered citizens, which aroused great unrest on the island.

Donald Trump throws paper rolls in Puerto Rico (Reuters / file)

Since then, Puerto Rico’s slow recovery has also been affected by the 2020 earthquakes, which particularly impacted Ponce, and now Hurricane Fiona.

In this regard, Governor Pierluisi highlighted in his speech at the port of Ponce the “firm support” of the Biden Administration, which has been demonstrated – he added – with “concrete actions.”

Pierluisi too requested that the emergency period in which repairs are paid 100% by the federal government be increased from 30 to 180 days.

A sign of the support of the Biden-Harris administration is that last February 1.3 billion dollars were released so that Puerto Rico can protect itself against future climatic disasters.

Despite this and coinciding with the visit, which for many Puerto Ricans was too brief, more claims have been made to improve the island, such as increasing funds for the battered health sector.

Some also took the opportunity to request “statehood”, that is, the island’s annexation to the US, one of the options stipulated in a referendum project that the federal Chamber has yet to approve.

(With information from EFE)

