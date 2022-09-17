Joe Biden received families of Americans imprisoned in Russia at the White House

US President Joe Biden (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

The president of United States, Joe Bidenreceived this Friday in the Oval Office of the White House relatives of the basketball player Brittney Griner and the ex-marine Paul WhelanAmerican citizens who are imprisoned in Russia.

As reported in a statement by the White House, Biden received Cherelle Grinner, Brittney’s wife; Already Elizabeth WhelanPaul’s sister, in two separate meetings at the presidential residence.

The president reiterated his commitmentall the way” for both citizens to return to the US and told them that “every minute that passes is too long”.

Hours earlier, the Executive had explained that it is still waiting for Russia to respond to its proposal to release the two Americans.

Basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, in a cell for defendants following the court’s verdict in Khimki, outside Moscow (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/ File, Archive)

“We have made a serious proposal to bring Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan back home. The Russians have not yet answeredbut that does not mean that we are not still negotiating or that we are not continuing to try”, he told the press John Kirbyspokesman for the National Security Council.

Griner, a player in the WNBA, the American women’s basketball league, has been detained in Russia since last February for drug possession and smuggling.

The world and Olympic champion with her country was sentenced to nine years in prison on August 4 by a Russian court.

The American, who was a member of the Russian UMMC team in Yekaterinburg at the time of her arrest, pleaded guilty to introducing cannabis oil into Russian territory, although she argued that she did not do so with malicious intent.

Paul Whelan (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Archivo)

For his part, Whelan, a former Marine arrested in Moscow in December 2018, is sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage.

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinkhas proposed to his Russian colleague, Sergey Lavrovthe Griner and Whelan trade for “merchant of death” Victor Butwho is serving a 25-year prison sentence in an American prison.

“The Russians should accept this offer. We have put a substantial offer on the table and they should accept it,” the White House spokeswoman stressed. Karine Jean-Pierre.

(With information from EFE)

