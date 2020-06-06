Joe Biden Secures Democratic Presidential Nomination – Variety

Former Vice President Joe Biden has secured sufficient delegates to clinch the Democratic nomination for president.

To get the nomination, a candidate wants 1,9991 delegates, and after Biden’s electoral victory in Guam on Saturday, he has 1,992 delegates, based on CNN.

After Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race in April, Biden has been the presumptive Democratic nominee forward of the presidential election this yr. The previous Vice President will probably formally declare the nomination on the Democratic Nationwide Conference, which might be held in August. It’s unclear whether or not the conference will happen in-person or just about in mild of the coronavirus pandemic.

“A bit of greater than three months in the past I stood on stage in South Carolina and informed the American those who ours was a marketing campaign for everybody who has been knocked down, counted out, and left behind. These phrases tackle an ever higher resonance right now, at a time when so many People are hurting and have suffered a lot loss. So many really feel knocked down by the general public well being and financial disaster we’re weathering. So many really feel counted out and left behind by a society that has for too lengthy considered them as lower than equal, their lives as lower than treasured,” Biden wrote in a submit on Friday night time.

Most in-person campaigning stopped throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and several other states’ primaries have been postponed. Biden’s delegate wins additionally come at a time when many individuals across the nation are protesting in opposition to the loss of life of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee in opposition to his neck for a number of minutes.

Biden has slammed President Trump’s response to the protests across the nation and his press convention final week outdoors the White Home.

“I’m as soon as once more asking each American who feels knocked down, counted out, and left behind, to affix our marketing campaign.” he wrote. “As a result of we aren’t simply constructing the motion that may defeat Donald Trump, we’re constructing the motion that may rework our nation. I really consider that after we stand collectively, lastly, as One America, we are going to rise stronger than earlier than. That is the USA of America. There’s nothing we are able to’t do, if we do it collectively.”