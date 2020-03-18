Joe Biden Sweeps Florida, Illinois and Arizona Primaries

Joe Biden swept the primaries in Florida, Illinois and Arizona on Tuesday, setting himself as much as turn into the de facto Democratic nominee.

With greater than 90% of the vote counted in Florida, Biden was beating Sen. Bernie Sanders by almost 40 factors. He gained Illinois by greater than 20 factors, and was main in Arizona by 13 factors with two-thirds of the vote tabulated.

Biden spoke shortly after 9:30 p.m. from his house in Wilmington, Del. He once more reached out to Sanders’ supporters, and mentioned his objective was to unify the Democratic Celebration and the nation. He additionally addressed the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ll get by way of this collectively, that’s how we’ve at all times accomplished it,” he mentioned.

Earlier within the night, Sanders gave his personal dwell video tackle from Washington, D.C., during which he proposed a $2 trillion plan to struggle the virus and to cope with the financial fallout.

Biden’s wins got here as many citizens appeared cautious of heading to the polls amid the coronavirus pandemic. In Illinois, voter turnout appeared to down considerably from earlier years.

In Florida, elections officers had bother staffing polling places. The supervisor of elections in Palm Seashore County, Wendy Sartory Hyperlink, mentioned at some places, the volunteer ballot employees by no means confirmed up. She was giving out new polling places on Twitter into the late afternoon.

The Biden marketing campaign urged voters to benefit from curbside voting and vote-by-mail wherever attainable. Sanders referred to as the selection of whether or not to vote “a private resolution and we respect whichever alternative voters make.”

In Chicago, dozens of polling places had been moved on the final minute. The Prepare dinner County clerk acquired permission to increase voting at 40 suburban precincts by one hour.

In Ohio, the election was canceled after a chaotic day within the courtroom system. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine initially mentioned he didn’t have the facility to postpone the vote, however he inspired a decide to take action. However late on Monday, the decide declined to reschedule the election. DeWine’s administration then canceled the vote anyway, utilizing a statutory provision permitting state public well being officers to take drastic measures to regulate infectious illnesses.

In Arizona, Maricopa County elections officers put out sanitizer for voters, and inspired hem to make use of it earlier than they touched the voting machines.

5 states have postponed their major elections because the pandemic response kicked into excessive gear final week. Alaska, Hawaii and Wyoming are scheduled to vote on April 4, and officers there have inspired voters to make use of vote-by-mail ballots. The following large state is Wisconsin, which is ready to vote on April 7.