Joe Biden: “The attacks show the absolute brutality of Putin’s war against Ukraine”

Joe Biden (Reuters)

The president of United States, Joe Bidenstrongly condemned Russia’s missile attacks on Ukrainian cities on Monday, saying they “demonstrate the utter brutality” of Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s “illegal war.”

“These attacks killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose.Biden said in a statement.

“We will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression,” said the president.

Ukraine’s biggest wave of attacks in months has left at least 11 dead and more than 80 wounded, in retaliation for an explosion this weekend that damaged a key bridge linking Russia to Moscow’s annexed Crimean peninsula. kyiv said Russian forces had fired more than 80 missiles at cities across the country and that Russia had also used Iranian drones launched from neighboring Belarus, causing panic and damaging energy facilities across Ukraine.

“Let there be no doubt,” Putin said in televised remarks to his security council, “if attempts at terrorist attacks continue, Russia’s response will be severe.”

Before Biden’s statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, to assure him of “US support for Ukraine after the horrific bombing of the Kremlin this morning.”

“We will continue to provide economic, humanitarian and military assistance so that Ukraine can defend itself,” he wrote on Twitter.

