Joe Biden to Appear on ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

President-elect Joe Biden will seem on “Dick Clark’s New 12 months’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” to ring within the new yr.

Biden, who will take workplace on Jan. 20, will chat with host Ryan Seacrest forward of the midnight ball drop in Occasions Sq.. It will mark the long run president’s final interview of the calendar yr. The occasion airs dwell, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Dr. Jill Biden may also seem on this system. The long run first woman not too long ago made headlines when social media customers jumped to defend her “Dr.” title following a Wall Avenue Journal op-ed that argued she ought to drop the honorific.

“Dick Clark’s New 12 months’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” will likely be headlined this yr by Jennifer Lopez. The Occasions Sq. celebration is closed to the general public this yr due to COVID security protocols.

Performances will happen on phases in Los Angeles and New York, with Ciara internet hosting the West Coast present, and Billy Porter and Lucy Hale becoming a member of Seacrest on the East Coast.

“In a yr marked with many challenges, we’re honored that President-Elect Joe Biden and Dr. Biden will be a part of America’s most-watched custom — ‘Dick Clark’s New 12 months’s Rockin’ Eve’ — to share an inspiring message as we come collectively to shut out 2020 and look forward with hope to 2021,” mentioned Amy Thurlow, president of Dick Clark Productions, and Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Leisure.

“Dick Clark’s New 12 months’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Seacrest, Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn serving as govt producers. Larry Klein is producer.